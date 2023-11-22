Home » Food safety, an information leaflet on ciguatera poisoning in fish
Food safety, an information leaflet on ciguatera poisoning in fish

Food safety, an information leaflet on ciguatera poisoning in fish

In 2016, EFSA and the Spanish Food Safety Authority funded the four-year project EuroCigua to study emerging risks to consumers from ciguatera poisoning in fish.

Ciguatera, caused by eating fish that have accumulated ciguatoxins in their flesh, is the most common type of food poisoning from marine biotoxins, chemical contaminants produced naturally by certain types of algae and other microorganisms, which can enter the food chain primarily through consumption of fish and other seafood.

The results obtained with the EuroCigua I project encouraged EFSA and the Spanish Ministry of Health to jointly finance a second three-year project: EuroCigua IIcoordinated by the Spanish Ministry of Health, with the consortium of international, European and national partners from public institutions, universities and research institutes.

As part of the Eurocigua II project, an information leaflet for citizens on ciguatera poisoning was created.

