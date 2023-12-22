Food safety and hygiene, a site on food risks and good practices to avoid them

The Communication Laboratory ofExperimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Venice (IZSVe)in collaboration with Office 3 of the General Directorate of Collegiate Bodies for Health Protection (DGOCTS) of the Ministry of Health, Focal point Italian of EFSA, created the site web www.Rischialimentari.it.

“Rischialimentari.it” summarizes the main concepts and advice on food safety and food hygiene that experts and communicators from the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie (IZSVe) disseminate and promote for mission institutional.

The site presents the different types of health risks associated with food, illustrates the good practices to be adopted in daily life to try to reduce these risks and provides an overview of the system of controls carried out on food.

The site is accompanied by short in-depth information on pathogens and the main harmful substances and on some fundamental concepts of food safety.

