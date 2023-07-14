Food spoils faster when it’s hot – how to protect yourself

Summer, sun, spoiled food? There is no need to panic, but be careful. Because with the current temperatures, food goes bad much faster than usual. “Bacteria, but also fungi have high season and multiply explosively in warm and humid summer temperatures,” warned the German Society for Digestive and Metabolic Diseases (DGVS) recently.

And: “The consumption of perishable foods leads to more infections, especially in the summer months.”

Avoiding food infections – you should pay attention to this

But how do I prevent my food from spoiling at temperatures above 30 degrees? According to the DGVS experts, the three components transport, storage and preparation are crucial.

1. Transportation – bring a cool bag

With the summer temperatures, it is advisable to bring a cool bag with you when you go shopping so as not to interrupt the cold chain. In particular, products such as meat, fish, milk and frozen goods can be temporarily stored in this way. This is especially true if the purchases are transported in the car. In the summer months, the car can quickly heat up to over 40 degrees.

2. Store food properly

Proper storage is also important.

Most fruits and vegetables should be kept in the refrigerator.

Many types of fruit and berries should be stored in a well-ventilated refrigerator, i.e. not in a closed can or in a glass jar. You should sort out moldy fruits to prevent further spread of the spores.

It is best to put vegetables in the vegetable drawer and wrap lettuce in a damp cloth.

Exceptions: Tomatoes, cucumbers, aubergines and bananas should not be stored in the refrigerator as they lose their flavor in the cold.

Don’t buy bread slices.

It is best to buy bread as a loaf and cut it yourself. Individual discs offer the mold a larger surface to attack. Bread and cakes can be stored in the refrigerator for a short time, but they lose their taste. It is better to freeze parts.

Dairy products should of course be kept in the fridge.

This is where the simple test comes in handy: What smells or tastes inedible is spoiled.

3. Be careful when preparing

Particular care is required when grilling. Fish, meat, sausage and vegetables should be brought to the grill on separate plates. In this way, a transfer of the germs from the meat to the vegetables can be prevented. If cutlery, platters and plates have come into contact with raw meat or fish, they should be rinsed off.

Food containing raw eggs is also particularly sensitive to heat. Homemade mayonnaise or tiramisu should therefore always be chilled and not left outside on the summery buffet table for long periods of time.

Caught foodborne illness – you can do that

Depending on the cause, the symptoms of foodborne illness can vary. Among the classic signs that almost always appear are

nausea vomiting diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

The high loss of liquid can be problematic. “One Foodborne infection can be dangerous. This applies above all to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly or people with a weak immune system,” explains Birgit Terjung, chief physician for internal medicine at the GFO Kliniken Bonn and media spokeswoman for the DGVS. If you belong to a risk group, it is better to call your family doctor if you suspect food poisoning. For the rest, if the symptoms persist for more than three days, you should see your family doctor.

Mostly make with a food poisoning Symptoms within minutes to hours after consumption of spoiled or poisonous food. In rare cases (such as an infection with the bacterium Campylobacter), this so-called incubation period can last several days.

This helps with food poisoning

The DGVS gives tips to help if you suffer from nausea, vomiting and diarrhea:

Sufficient fluids, preferably water and herbal teas. Peppermint tea can help against nausea, fennel, aniseed and caraway tea can relieve cramps and chamomile tea can have a calming effect.

Slightly salted teas and broths in small sips. Solid food should not be eaten until the vomiting has subsided.

No medication for diarrhea or vomiting (unless on the advice of a doctor). Toxins and germs need to get out of your body. Therefore, do not take medication for diarrhea or vomiting on your own, as they also prevent the excretion of toxins and pathogens and can thus prolong the illness.

Slowly start eating solid food again. Oatmeal, rice, white bread or potatoes, for example, are suitable. Strong spices can irritate the still sensitive stomach.

Cola only in small amounts. Cola is often drunk with diarrhea, but although it provides liquid, it also contains large amounts of sugar.

