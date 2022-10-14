The Ministry of Health reported the recall by the manufacturer of two batches of Forever Living Products Italy’s food supplement based on lycium and licorice root extracts Forever Lycium Plus because the quality controls detected the presence of traces of 2-chloroethanol (metabolite of ethylene oxide) beyond the limits allowed in the EU. The product in question is sold in bottles of 100 tablets with lot numbers 240122K and 240122D and the best before date (Tmc) 01/24/2026.

The food supplement recalled was manufactured by Forever Nutraceutical at its East Wood Street facility in Phoenix, Arizona, United States.

As a precaution, even if at the indicated dose the supplement does not represent a direct risk to health, the company recommends not consuming the product with the indicated batch numbers because a long-term harmfulness cannot be excluded following frequent intake and prolonged.

From 1 January 2022 The Food Fact reported 129 recalls, for a total of 245 products.

