Food supplements industry will meet again on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz

Friday, June 02, 2023 at 11:14 am

Mainz – The NEM Association invites you with exciting topics. Companies and professional groups in the industry are cordially invited.

Top speakers with top topics from the business sector:

You can expect the following topics:

Food law news – Dr. legal Thomas Büttner M.LL

The power of appearance: Success factors for maximum visibility in mail-order pharmacies – Mr. Frank Elvers, Director Sales Maven360 GmbH

Opportunities in the Metaverse” Inspiration through real use cases

from different areas – Ms. Isabell Steinhoff

The BioEconomy Center Anklam – presentation of the center for sustainable management – Prof. Großjohann

How ChatGPT becomes your best employee – Mr. René Petry, Visible AG

SUCCESSFULLY FOUNDING – Tomorrow’s medium-sized business – Mr. Mirco Meyer, Competence Center Kastellaun GmbH

More sales with sales psychology – 15 practical impulses that can be implemented directly – Mr. Matthias Niggehoff, sales psychology

The food supplement market in Great Britain – framework conditions and trends, Mr. Frank Panizza, IHK Pfalz

The detailed program can be found here www.nem-ev.de.

We look forward to you!