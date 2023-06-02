17
Food supplements industry will meet again on September 1st, 2023 in Mainz
Mainz – The NEM Association invites you with exciting topics. Companies and professional groups in the industry are cordially invited.
Top speakers with top topics from the business sector:
You can expect the following topics:
Food law news – Dr. legal Thomas Büttner M.LL
The power of appearance: Success factors for maximum visibility in mail-order pharmacies – Mr. Frank Elvers, Director Sales Maven360 GmbH
Opportunities in the Metaverse” Inspiration through real use cases
- from different areas – Ms. Isabell Steinhoff
- The BioEconomy Center Anklam – presentation of the center for sustainable management – Prof. Großjohann
- How ChatGPT becomes your best employee – Mr. René Petry, Visible AG
- SUCCESSFULLY FOUNDING – Tomorrow’s medium-sized business – Mr. Mirco Meyer, Competence Center Kastellaun GmbH
- More sales with sales psychology – 15 practical impulses that can be implemented directly – Mr. Matthias Niggehoff, sales psychology
- The food supplement market in Great Britain – framework conditions and trends, Mr. Frank Panizza, IHK Pfalz
The detailed program can be found here www.nem-ev.de.
We look forward to you!