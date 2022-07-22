Salmonella is a type of bacteria that you often catch when you eat food or drink something that contains the bacteria.
Salmonella infection can be very serious, especially for who it is very old, very young or already ill. The disease sends thousands of people to hospital every year. Sometimes is even life-threatening.
Food and salmonella
Salmonella is more common in foods that come from animals, such as eggs, beef and poultry. But soil or water can too contaminate fruit and vegetables.
Furthermore it is also possible move bacteria from one food to another with your hands or with knives, cutting boards, dishes and other kitchen utensils. You can get the infection if you don’t cook certain foods well enough.
How do you take it from animals
Salmonella bacteria live mainly in the intestines of some types of animals:
- birdssuch as chickens and turkeys
- amphibians, like frogs, toads and salamanders
- reptilessuch as snakes, lizards and turtles.
If the poop of these animals ends up on your hands, you could infect yourself or others. However, human poop can also spread the disease, which is why it is important wash your hands after going to the bathroom.
Salmonella does not make everyone sick who introduces it into the body. The children under the age of 5 are the most likely to contract it and about a third of all cases occur in children aged 4 years or younger.
Babies who are not breastfed are more likely to contract it. Some medications, such as those that reduce stomach acid, can also increase the chances of infection.
Generally you have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Headache, nausea and vomiting may also occur. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4-7 days.
You usually feel better after about a week, although it can take a few months for bowel movements to return to normal.
Sometimes infections spread to the blood, bones, joints, brain, or nervous system e cause long-term symptoms affecting these areas.
Diagnosis
Many germs and diseases can cause typical symptoms ofsalmonella infection.
To confirm the presence of the infection, the doctor sends a sample of the bowel movement to a laboratory.
A technician will check if salmonella is the culprit. If you are very ill, your doctor may ask you to undergo other tests for identify the exact type of salmonella bacterium.
Foods: some don’t go eat them raw
Some foods they should never be eaten rawto avoid the risk of contracting salmonella, foods such as chicken, or eggs, but also aubergines or potatoes.
These are foods that eaten raw could be a vehicle for bacteria, which can only be kept under control with high temperatures.
If no one would think of eating raw potatoes, there are many who can run the risk of contracting the infection for the insane habit of eating raw sausages.
This is because the Würstel is one of the most used and known junk foods, also made with the scraps of the meat processing of which they are composed.
Furthermore, one of the indications to be observed is that it is not written “mechanically processed meat“, Here the parts of the animal that are not really valuable also come together …
Although there may be a revised and marketed version of the famous German wurst and, although they are pre-cooked (an element that induces most to eat them raw), they can be a vehicle for the “Listeria” bacterium.
Again this is a bacterium that it is neutralized after cooking.