Salmonella bacteria live mainly in the intestines of some types of animals:

If the poop of these animals ends up on your hands, you could infect yourself or others. However, human poop can also spread the disease, which is why it is important wash your hands after going to the bathroom.

Salmonella does not make everyone sick who introduces it into the body. The children under the age of 5 are the most likely to contract it and about a third of all cases occur in children aged 4 years or younger.

Babies who are not breastfed are more likely to contract it. Some medications, such as those that reduce stomach acid, can also increase the chances of infection.

Generally you have diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Headache, nausea and vomiting may also occur. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4-7 days.

You usually feel better after about a week, although it can take a few months for bowel movements to return to normal.

Sometimes infections spread to the blood, bones, joints, brain, or nervous system e cause long-term symptoms affecting these areas.

Diagnosis