The healthcare companies in Ferrara are engaged in the fight against food waste on various fronts to raise awareness and prevent food waste at home, in schools, in corporate communities, in the food supply chain. An ethical, social, economic and environmental commitment, chosen as the key theme of the tithing National Food Waste Prevention Day.

I food safety services of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara are working on two fronts: to promote the recovery of “still good” food for the purposes of social solidarity and experience new Strategies to reduce waste in school canteens.

In line with the new “Regional guidelines for the recovery, distribution and use of food products for social solidarity purposes”, it is intended to facilitate and spread the practice of donation of surplus food, ensuring food safety of the product still good but which risks being thrown away.

A commitment that involves all the actors in the solidarity chain: who gives (food business operators), who controls (AUSL and Nas food safety services) e who receives (charities) so that the donation system is transparent and secure in all stepsin compliance with the hygienic-sanitary safety requirements of packaging, conservation, transport up to consumption by those who need it.

“Our job is to be gods’facilitators‘ in spreading this practice of recovering food surpluses, ensuring that the donated food is healthy and safe”explain Drs. Cristina SalettiDirector of Food Hygiene and Nutrition e John Dell’Orfanodirector of Food of Animal Origin Hygiene, already engaged in training activities with the Ferrara-Modena Volunteer University also for “spread the ethical value: it is proved that a Wasted food has a much greater impact on the environment and health than consumed foodin terms of CO2 production: the consumer must not be aware of it”.

There is also an ongoing pilot project in school canteenswhich sees the involvement of local health authorities in collaboration with the Collective Prevention and Public Health Service Directorate General for Personal Care, Health and Welfare of the Emilia-Romagna Region, together with the University of Bologna, aimed at reducing food waste in collective catering.

In alcune primary schools – in the province of Ferrara, the schools of Poggio Renatico and Lagosanto were selected as sample – the ‘strategy’ of serve the vegetable side dish as a first course. Reversing meal serving has the dual objective of reducing vegetable waste and contributing to the promotion of a more sustainable diet. The results of the project – followed up at local level by dietitians Stefania Pacifico, Arianna Pagliarini and Mirella Brancaleoni – will be shared at the end of the school year.

The objective of the Food Waste Awareness Day, projected towards the goal of the Sustainability Goals set by theAgenda ONU 2030 and taken from Regional Prevention Plan within the “Free Program 18 Eco health Health Food, Animals, Environment”, is shared by the University Hospital of Ferrara through the project “#lessprecopiusolidarietà”.

Thanks to this project, active since 2016, the Sant’Anna has donated, in 2022, 2,522 leftover meals from Cona’s Self-Service to the “Casa di Stefano” of the Viale K association which houses people in precarious housing situations (eviction), abandonment, physical and psychological danger. A further step to continue to act supportive lane which continues to be active thanks to the collaboration between the Directorate of Health Professions and the Catering service.

“At the closure of the Cona Hospital Self-Service – said Dr Melissa TeodoriniNursing Manager of Hotel Logistics Quality of the Health Professions Directorate of S. Anna – the portions of meals are taken from the counters / chafing dishes. The dishes are prepared in sealed and thermal containers and collected by the Association’s driver. In this way we guarantee both the hygienic and quality maintenance of the food and the traceability of the food. This project is managed thanks to the dietitians Simona Colombari, Cristina Sgarbi and Annachiara Piva and the availability of Stefano Veronesi, head of the catering service centre, together with the coordinators and kitchen operators”.

L’the last appeal of the Ferrara healthcare companies is aimed at consumersso that “each of us can do our part, in daily life, through concrete actions and behaviours, such as a more aware management of food purchases, the pantry and the refrigerator as well as a careful reading of the labeling of the products which allow prevent and fight domestic waste”.

In the first photo, from left: Cristina Sgarbi, Annachiara Piva, Simona Colombari, Melissa Teodorini.

In the second photo, from left: Cristina Saletti, Giovanni Dell’Orfano.