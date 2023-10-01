Foods against dementia, here are which ones help to counteract the various types of cognitive decline – breaking latest news

by Anna Fregonara

A diet rich in flavonoids has been shown to be associated with greater protection against the risk of cognitive impairment and diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Here’s where they are

In the Western world, among people over the age of 85, one in three will suffer from dementia.

a psychologically impactful fact because it affects everyone, directly or indirectly, but what is emerging is that among the modifiable factors that can offer real benefits to the aging brain is diet. This was underlined during the 43rd National Congress of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition by Alberto Ascherio: professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School, whose most famous scientific contribution consists in The twenty-year investigation has led to the discovery that multiple sclerosis, one of the neurodegenerative diseases, can be a rare complication of Epstein-Barr virus infection.

What to include in meals

The substances that seem most effective in preventing cognitive decline are flavonoids, which in in vitro studies and in animal models demonstrate antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects, explains the epidemiologist. Furthermore, again in experimental models these substances appear to reduce the levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia – he continues -. There are six subgroups of flavonoids found in different foods. Those most consistently associated with the reduction of cognitive impairment are especially in citrus fruits and berries, but also in cocoa and green tea. Even Omega 3, the so-called “good fats” present for example in flax seeds and oily fish, have an important role because our brain is rich in them and the body does not synthesize them on its own. This is why a varied and balanced diet is necessary to ensure an adequate intake, he concludes.

The best diets for the brain

The most appreciated by scholars are the true Mediterranean diet and the Mind (Mediterranean Dash Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay): both encourage the consumption of fresh products, legumes, nuts, fish, whole grains and olive oil. They are both rich not only in flavonoids, but also in carotenoids, other antioxidants and fibre, they have low levels of saturated fats and sugars and limit potentially harmful foods such as processed meats and ready-to-eat foods which are often a “concentrate” of fat, sugar and salt. The Mediterranean diet is a broader concept. Mind differs because it specifically considers certain foods, such as green vegetables and berries, to define their adherence, concludes Ascherio.

Lifestyle as a whole matters a lot

Diet is not the only secret to aging well. a healthy lifestyle is essential which protects us from certain risk factors such as inflammatory which is the origin of many diseases, from neurodegenerative diseases to cancer, from diabetes to obesity, recommends Ascherio who in the last 25 years has carried out much research on causes of neurodegenerative diseases. Regular physical activity, not smoking, preventing obesity and controlling high cholesterol and hypertension are important. It also means leading a mentally and socially active life and, in this key, treating hearing impairments with hearing aids because otherwise the risk of isolation increases. Recent studies also indicate a possible increase in risk due to infections and a protective effect of recommended vaccinations in adulthood. Finally, we are starting to see how vitamin D seems to help patients with multiple sclerosis due to its immunomodulatory effect.

