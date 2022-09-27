Colds are common in the winter season. However, there are some foods and drinks that can prevent symptoms such as coughs, sneezing and sore throats and strengthen your immune system.

If there is one thing that is bothersome in the colder months it is being affected by the seasonal flu. That slowing sensation caused by stuffy nose and muscle aches and chills doesn’t make us feel good. However, there are foods that can keep you healthy and prevent flu aches and pains.

With the approach of the cold season not only is there a danger that Covid-19 infections will increase, but there is also the possibility of catching the cold. Fortunately, there are some foods you can eat to help you get better when you have the flu. But especially if included in the daily diet, they prevent cough, sore throat, muscle pain and so on.

The key is precisely to eat these healthy foods all year round and then in doing so enable strengthen the immune system. In this way, in fact, you can remove the possibility of getting sick. And, should you get flu symptoms, they can help you recover faster. Let’s go see what the foods.

Foods against colds: here’s what you need to eat to prevent the flu

As anticipated, there are foods that boost the immune system and can help strengthen your body’s natural defense system. Beyond heal and cure colds quickly, these foods can help prevent flu symptoms. Foods rich in certain vitamins e minerals they work best to help the body fight a cold.

Such vitamins and minerals include: vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E e Zinc and therefore it is always advisable to prefer foods that contain these vitamins and minerals. Even the proteins They help the body heal and recover faster when you are sick, as well as prevent.

Foods that can help your body stave off flu symptoms include beans which are rich in protein and zinc. It is also useful to eat there chicken soup which has a lot of protein and vegetables provide a number of vitamins. It is especially effective if you add more garlic because it has a mineral called selenium which helps the body prevent cell damage.

To increase your vitamin C intake, eat them citrus fruits. While it is recommended to eat the egg which are rich in vitamin D, E and protein. The mango it is also a food that has many vitamins. Also noteworthy is the dried fruitwalnuts for example are rich in protein, vitamin E and zinc.

To be praised are also the spices like chilli and red pepper. It is recommended to eat i tomatoes which contain vitamins as well as having an antioxidant called lycopene which helps protect heart health. And finally yogurt e kefir which are both rich in protein and vitamin D.

The article herein is for information and disclosure purposes only. Therefore it should not be taken to replace the advice of industry specialists. The information, therefore, must not and cannot be taken for diagnosis or treatment plans. It is always recommended to consult your doctor or specialist.