Foods harmful to the heart: the list of foods not recommended by cardiologists

Some foods are harmful to heart health, experts have indicated them clearly and concisely, do you know them?
The consumption of some foods is not recommended for heart health and well-being. In fact, experts recommend that you contact your doctor if you have any doubts about it, so as to be sure which foods can be eaten in peace and which, on the other hand, cannot.
Taking care of your heart is a duty. Especially if the body sends alarm signals, they should never be ignored. Having made this necessary premise, it is important to know those foods that could harm the heart and, therefore, limit their consumption.
What foods are dangerous for heart health?
Eating healthy and following a correct diet is good not only for keeping fit and, perhaps, boasting an amazing physique, but also (and above all, we dare to say) for enjoying excellent health. It is precisely for this reason that, as advised by the best experts, it would be good to avoid some foods. Which ones are they?
- Foods that can pose a “threat” to heart health are those of animal origin full of saturated fats because they can pose a danger to circulation, increasing the risk of developing even serious diseases, such as stroke ed heart attack. Among the most “dangerous” according to experts are fast food foods, foods rich in dairy products, those with added preservatives and carbonated drinks.
- I cibi da fast food they are loved by young and old but be careful, you should never exceed with the consumption. In addition to being high-calorie, a “classic” sandwich is potentially harmful to heart health. Consider that only in sauces is there a massive presence of sugar and salt added.
- French fries contain a lot of fat and experts argue that the consumption of this food leads to an increase in blood sugar, increasing the risk of the appearance of diabetes and hypertension. Also the bread used in fast food is rich in additives and saturated fat.
- To preserve the well-being of the heart, it is necessary to pay particular attention to the consumption of foods rich in sugar. In fact, cardiologists maintain that the consumption of sugar favors the onset of obesity and insulinwhich could in turn favor the emergence of arteriosclerosis.
- To take care of the heart it is therefore necessary to pay particular attention to one’s diet, preferring natural and seasonal foods without added fats and sugars. It is also advisable to undergo periodic visits to the specialist, the prevention it is essential to protect the general state of health. Not to mention that alongside a healthy and correct diet a constant must be practiced physical activitywhich is light but daily, and as a last resort avoid stress.