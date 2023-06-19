Foods that are good for your teeth: how to cure them naturally

Sugar is an enemy of the teeth. On the contrary, carrots, fennel e bodies they are invaluable for cleaning your teeth. By now we know well that there are several foods that are good for your teeth.

HOW TO CARE YOUR TEETH

Teeth hygiene it costs. However, it is essential to avoid not only cavities but also, over the years, more serious problems for the very survival of the teeth.

According to a survey conducted by the Italian Society of Orthodonticsout of a sample of 1269 people, 617 had the caries. The main cause is the lack of information on oral hygiene by Italians.

According to some scientific studies, keeping your gums healthy thanks to a good cleaning of your teeth allows you to extend your life by six years. If you want to save money and protect your health (also remember that oral hygiene allows you to always have a fresh breath), without wasting time and money, you can start from some basic natural remedies to protect your teeth. Even ancient remedies, which bring foods into play, such as blueberryand also carrots, fennel e onion.

READ ALSO: How to whiten teeth naturally and at low cost

FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR THE TEETH

The foods to prefer for the health of the teeth, in general, are the fibrous ones. Carrots, fennel e bodies. But also celery, broccoli e leafy vegetables. Thanks to their crunchiness and surface roughness, they clean the teeth as they are chewed. Like dried fruit. While, dairy products have a whitening effect on the teeth.

The first step to taking care of our teeth naturally is to follow a correct diet. If, on the one hand, sugary foods are bad for the teeth, on the other, there are different foods che can help us prevent toothache and have good oral hygiene. Here are some examples that will allow us to take care of our teeth naturally, without spending a fortune.

CARROTS, FENNELS AND APPLES

Carrots, fennel and apples. If we eat them raw, they allow us to clean our teeth naturally and relieve gum discomfort.

Myrtle

According to research conducted by Caries Research, cranberries would be able to reduce the formation of plaque, protecting the health of the teeth. The active ingredients, contained in blueberries, would be able to hinder the bacterial activities that cause damage to the teeth.

CITRUS FRUITS

Drinking a squeeze of orange, grapefruit or lemon is an excellent way to strengthen the gums and prevent inflammation, pain and gum bleeding. Citrus fruits, among other things, are rich in vitamin C, which is very important for our immune system.

GREEN TEA

Green tea. Contains polyphenols, which contrast plaque and contribute to daily oral hygiene. Therefore, a cup of green tea, in addition to promoting diuresis, is also good for our teeth.

GARLIC AND ONION

It may seem strange but these two foods, which we generally use for condiments, also help dental hygiene. Its antibacterial properties destroy germs, disinfecting the mouth and reducing the risk of tooth pain.

LATTE

Drinking it regularly helps strengthen teeth because it is rich in calcium. A nutritional component that is essential in the development of teeth, in children, and prevents the formation of caries, in adults.

WHAT IS GOOD FOR THE TEETH?

Teeth need fluoride, essential for preserving the enamel through its remineralization, and phosphorus and magnesium which make them stronger and more resistant. Therefore, for fluoride, foods such as: Fish Seafood Spinach Dried grapes Potatoes Cereals Dark green leafy vegetables Legumes Nuts and dried fruit Bananas Whole grains Cheese, milk, eggs Fish, especially salmon and cod

HOW TO PREVENT CARIES?

Caries prevention goes through three solutions. The first: brush your teeth regularly, and certainly after each meal and in the evening when you go to sleep. Also combine a natural mouthwash and the use of a brush for food residues, especially meat and cheese. Secondly, once again the theme of nutrition arises, as we have explained in this article. Third prevention: teeth cleaning entrusted to a professional at least once a year, based on the indications you receive from your dentist.

HOW TO PREVENT PLAQUE AND TARTAR

Plaque and tartar are the real enemies of teeth. Always lurking. Here it is essential how you brush your teeth, if you use the right toothbrush, how much time you dedicate, if you also add the use of mouthwash, dental floss and brush. Prevention is in your hands.

WHAT TO DRINK FOR THE TEETH

It will seem obvious, but thewater it is the liquid par excellence, also for the teeth care. In addition to not having any side effects, which is no small thing at all, water, by moistening the mouth, manages to contain the proliferation of bacteria in the oral cavity, delaying the action of the bacterial flora on the teeth.

The juice also helps of fruit o centrifuges ai berrieseven better than Blackberry. Not to be feared, incredibly, the Red wine. Although it may leave a reddish tint at first, the presence of proanthocyanidins actually helps keep tooth enamel whiter. Clearly, wine is a rather heavy spirit that should be drunk in measured doses. One glass during main meals and no later.

MILK IS GOOD FOR THE TEETH

Milk, as a dairy product, rich in probiotic lactic ferments, is useful because it is rich in soccer, of phosphorus e protein. All elements that, when included in a healthy and balanced diet, allow you to mineralize tooth enamelimproving his health.

Fresh cheeses such as ricotta and mozzarella, milk and yoghurt actively contribute to good dental health. But remember not to overdo it, they are still very energetic products to be consumed sparingly.

HOW TO STRENGTHEN YOUR TEETH AFTER 50 YEARS

Given that from the age of 50 onwards, especially in women, there is a decline in the ability to absorb the vitamin Dthey can be lifesaver for supplements based on this vitamin.

The foods and supplements they provide can also help Vitamin A, B e C. While, for oral hygiene, it is recommended to brush your teeth at least 2 times a day, in particular, after the 2 main meals. Better if washed 3 times a day, for at least 2 minutes, but gently and without inflaming or bleeding the gums.

The possibility of using milder toothpastes that they can rebuild the enamel e improve gum health it is among the best options. At the same time, it is good to reduce the foods harmful to the teeth already mentioned above and prefer a healthy diet, without giving up, but avoiding those foods that could significantly compromise the quality of the teeth.

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR THE CARE OF OUR BODY:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

