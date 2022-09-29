What are the foods that are harmful to our health? Are there really any foods to avoid at lunch and dinner or, at least, to be consumed in moderation? Let’s find out together which are the ones to keep away from.

We often ask ourselves what foods to avoidwhich are bad for our health and which can promote the onset of diseases.

So let’s see together a ranking or, better, a list of ben 7 foods to avoidbecause they are harmful to our body.

Foods that are harmful to health

There are many foods that, having regard to them contraindications, they risk affecting our health very badly. What are they? N And why should they be avoided? Let’s find out more together!

1. I tomatoes preserved in aluminum cansbecause these could contain resins of the package containing bisphenol-A (BPA), which due to the acidity of the tomatoes would end up in the food;

2. I sweeteners, the most common are saccharin and aspartame. They seem to affect mood and behavior. They also appear to alter brain chemistry. Some sweeteners promote the onset of tumors.

3. I microwaved popcornin fact, in their plastic casings there are substances including perfluoroctan which according to University of California studies conducted on animals could cause infertility and testicular cancer;

4. The bovine meat coming from farms where animals are fed with bean sprouts and processed maize;

5. Il farmed salmonbecause it is contaminated by pollution and treated with pesticides and antibiotics;

6. Il milk produced with artificial hormonesbecause it can cause cancer;

7. The apples from large cropsbecause they could be treated with herbicides and pesticides that appear to cause Parkinson’s disease.

And you? Did you know you have to be careful of all these things? Are there other foods that you avoid because of the substances they contain?