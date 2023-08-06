Foods That Fight Inflammation: Exploring the Mediterranean Diet’s Benefits

Title: Mediterranean Diet: Beneficial Foods for Stomach Health and Inflammation

Subtitle: Harvard Health reveals foods that can prevent inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases

A recent study conducted by the Spanish Digestive System Foundation states that an estimated 30% of Spaniards suffer from regular stomach problems, primarily caused by poor dietary choices. These stomach issues not only affect our digestive system but can also result in internal inflammation, which, if left unaddressed, may lead to various health problems.

Chronic inflammation is known to have detrimental effects on both physical and mental health. It serves as the foundation for various ailments such as arthritis, diabetes, asthma, obesity, and intestinal diseases. The role of diet in chronic inflammation cannot be overlooked, as the bacteria present in our digestive system interact with the food we consume, releasing chemicals that can either stimulate or suppress inflammation.

Harvard Health has highlighted the foods and beverages associated with lower inflammation and a reduced risk of chronic diseases. These foods are largely part of the renowned Mediterranean diet, which includes the consumption of specific types of fats like olive oil, fish, and nuts. Additionally, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes the use of cereals and vegetables as the foundation of dishes, with meat or similar elements serving as accompanying garnishes. The abundance of seasonal vegetables, aromatic herbs, and seasonings further contributes to the diet’s richness in micronutrients.

According to Harvard Health, here are some foods recognized for their anti-inflammatory properties, which you can prioritize in your diet to benefit from their effects:

1. Fruits and vegetables: Vibrantly colored fruits and vegetables naturally contain high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols, which are protective compounds found in plants.

2. Nuts and seeds: Studies have shown that consuming nuts and seeds is linked to reduced inflammation markers and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

3. High omega-3 foods: Olive oil, flaxseed oil, and fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel provide healthy doses of omega-3 fatty acids, known for their inflammation-reducing properties.

4. Drinks: Coffee, cocoa, and green tea are believed to possess anti-inflammatory properties due to their polyphenol and antioxidant content.

One particular group of compounds known as polyphenols has been found to play a significant role in preventing inflammation. A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition revealed that dietary polyphenols can reduce inflammation in the body and improve the function of blood vessel linings. Some polyphenol-rich foods include onions, turmeric, red grapes, green tea, cherries, and plums, along with dark, leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens.

Preventing inflammation not only involves consuming foods that combat it but also avoiding those that enhance stomach inflammation. Harvard Health warns against the consumption of sugary soft drinks, refined carbohydrates like white bread and pasta, as well as red meat and processed meats. These unhealthy foods, along with processed foods with added emulsifiers, can not only trigger inflammation but also contribute to weight gain, which is itself a risk factor for inflammation.

Harvard’s experts recommend practicing an anti-inflammatory diet that focuses on healthy overall eating habits, rather than labeling foods as “good” or “bad.” A healthy diet should prioritize fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish, and healthy oils while limiting foods high in simple sugars, beverages containing high fructose corn syrup, and refined carbohydrates.

In addition to adopting a healthy diet, Harvard Health offers six other recommendations to curb inflammation. Regular physical exercise has been found to significantly reduce inflammation, but it’s important to strike the right balance as excessive exercise can trigger an inflammatory response. Maintaining a healthy weight, particularly by reducing abdominal fat, is another key factor in preventing inflammation.

Adequate quality of sleep is crucial, as inadequate sleep not only affects energy levels but also increases inflammation, posing a significant risk to heart health. Harvard Health also advises quitting smoking and limiting alcohol consumption to reduce inflammation levels. Finally, chronic stress should be avoided as much as possible, as it can trigger the development of inflammation and worsen conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, depression, and inflammatory bowel disease.

By following an anti-inflammatory diet and implementing these additional recommendations, individuals can proactively manage inflammation and enhance their overall well-being. Prioritizing foods associated with the Mediterranean diet and making mindful dietary choices can contribute greatly to maintaining a healthy stomach and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

