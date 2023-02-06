We had written in this insight on defined foods overprocessed, and how their consumption initiates brain inflammations which ultimately result in memory impairment. Studies on these widely used and popular foods continue to further clarify the damage to health they produce. The biggest news is the recently published study in the UKwith data from 72 thousand peoplewhich highlights how with the same power supply with ultraprocessed products 1 person out of 120 would be exposed to the onset of dementia praecox. The data is up to date but the question remains whether it is only the consumption of ultraprocessed foods that triggers inflammation, e if you have fully understood what foods are defined in this way.

The fourth category is the most dangerous

Here we explained as the industrial production of groceries has been divided into four major categories in order of manipulation. Specially observed is the fourth category, the one that includes among others: frozen pizzas, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, fast food, savory and sweet snacks, ready-made soups and processed and sugary cereals for breakfast or as a snack. Very tasty, satisfying on the palate, with a psychological “reward” effect. But much harmful to intestinal absorption and for the memory. Previous studies had been done in mice. Now there is data on humans but it remains to be clarified that even some “unsuspected” foods can be defined as ultra-processed.

Foods that trigger continuous inflammation in the body: read more

To put on the list

The ambiguous side of the market is presenting as energizing, associated with sport and therefore with good health or with an imaginary “healthy” food that in reality is not. Among the ultra-processed products, therefore, here are sugared, sweetened and non-wholemeal breakfast cereals, some “fruit” yoghurts, snacks with muesli and protein bars, some types of bread already cut into bags or still some “vegetable” milks. It’s not just the degree of industrial handling that makes them risky to memory and the digestive system, they are also the color and the final sapidity obtained in an artificial way. Then among the ultraprocessed foods with monosodium glutamate, various emulsifiers and thickeners, some artificial colors and transformations of proteins and fibers such as maltodextrin and inulin, without forgetting industrial sweeteners such as glucose syrup. A number of recent and ongoing studies stand them pinpointing with increasing precision, and staying informed helps you choose healthier foods. Which is always the first form of self-care.

See also: Too many poisons, this is the end of sugar in Europe. The sentence