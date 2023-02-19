“Alcohol is by far the nutrient most associated with the risk of developing cancer: breast, liver, tumors of the upper respiratory and digestive tracts, stomach and colon,” explains Dr. Patrizia Pasanisi, medical epidemiologist at the Milan Cancer Institute. The scientific evidence is so convincing that the new recommendations WCRF I don’t drink alcohol at all (10 years ago the suggestion was to limit my consumption). If you really can’t do without it, the advice goes back to the one suggested previously, and that is not to exceed 20 grams per day for men (two scant glasses of a medium-strength wine) and 10 grams, a single glass , for women. A glass of wine contains about the same amount of alcohol as a can of beer and a shot glass (40 mL) of hard liquor.