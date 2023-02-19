Home Health Foods that may increase the risk of cancer
Health

Foods that may increase the risk of cancer

by admin
Foods that may increase the risk of cancer

“Alcohol is by far the nutrient most associated with the risk of developing cancer: breast, liver, tumors of the upper respiratory and digestive tracts, stomach and colon,” explains Dr. Patrizia Pasanisi, medical epidemiologist at the Milan Cancer Institute. The scientific evidence is so convincing that the new recommendations WCRF I don’t drink alcohol at all (10 years ago the suggestion was to limit my consumption). If you really can’t do without it, the advice goes back to the one suggested previously, and that is not to exceed 20 grams per day for men (two scant glasses of a medium-strength wine) and 10 grams, a single glass , for women. A glass of wine contains about the same amount of alcohol as a can of beer and a shot glass (40 mL) of hard liquor.

February 19, 2023 | 19:20

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Changes in taste, weakness, memory problems and insomnia could be some signs of a deficiency of these vitamins and here's how to prevent it.

You may also like

“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is...

Alzheimer, the first symptoms (related to myelin) that...

Meloni: “The superbonus cost every Italian 2,000 euros”....

Irregular sleep favors the development of atherosclerosis: risk...

Malaria, high transmission mosquito discovered

He falls asleep with contact lenses and becomes...

He falls asleep with contact lenses and becomes...

Putin is winning on the home front. And...

Moderate alcohol consumption before and during pregnancy can...

Former President Carter has begun receiving palliative care

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy