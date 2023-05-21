Foods that promote weight loss: a study reveals it

Maintaining optimal physical shape requires a correct approach to both nutrition and physical activity. As the summer season approaches, it becomes common to want to shed those extra pounds accumulated during the winter. A correct slimming diet requires the accompaniment of adequate physical activity, which can be supported by an expert trainer. The diet, however, shouldn’t be understood only as a calorie restriction to lose weight, but as a healthy eating style.

Figure 1 – Foods that help us lose weight

In this context, some foods can promote weight loss in an effective and healthy way. Avoiding do-it-yourself methods or extremely limiting diets is essential in order not to fall into the mirage of unrealistic short-term results which then translate into a recovery of the lost kilos.

A recent research conducted byHarvard University, in the United States, has identified certain foods that can be considered the equivalent of taking up to 4,000 steps a day. Let’s see what it is.

Fruits and vegetables: the protagonists of the diet to lose weight

The importance of consuming large quantities of fruit and vegetables in the daily diet is certainly not new. However, the study conducted by the prestigious Harvard University and published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology confirmed how essential these plant-based foods are for maintaining an adequate weight, equivalent to taking a walk of 4,000 steps a day.

The analysis conducted revealed that increasing the portions of fruit and vegetables in the daily diet brings significant benefits to physical fitness. In particular, eating a balanced diet that includes adequate amounts of vegetables and fruits has a similar effect to additional physical training.

According to the research abstract, “a better quality diet is associated with greater cardiorespiratory efficiency (measured by the CRF index, or cardiorespiratory fitness) in a sample of middle-aged individuals, while the metabolites show potential positive effects on health cardiovascular and metabolic”.

The Harvard study

To reach these conclusions, oxygen levels were measured in a sample of 2,380 subjects, both men and women, who performed the same habitual physical activity. Participants were also asked to answer questions regarding their eating habits, focused on specific food categories.

The comparison of the results made it possible to conclude that, in middle-aged people, diets rich in fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and dried fruit, and low in red meat and alcohol, favor better scores in terms of physical fitness. In essence, the so-called “Mediterranean diet” has proven to be able to guarantee a level of physical fitness at least comparable to that of people who walk about 4,000 steps a day.

Conclusion

The importance of proper nutrition to maintain physical shape and promote weight loss is confirmed by a study conducted by Harvard University. Increase the portions of fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and dried fruit. Reducing your intake of red meat and alcohol can have significant benefits for your fitness and cardiovascular health.

It is crucial to understand that the diet should not be just a calorie restriction, but a comprehensive approach to health. Complementing a healthy, balanced diet with adequate physical activity can help you achieve and maintain an optimal weight. Therefore, we remind you of the importance of consulting with an experienced nutrition and physical activity professional to obtain personalized advice and support the achievement of wellness goals.

