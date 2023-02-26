Gastroesophageal reflux can really be a problem for everyday life. A nuisance that, however, can be eliminated by removing certain foods from your diet.

Discomfort, pain, discomfort and swelling are some of the symptoms of reflux sufferers, a disease mainly caused by poor digestion. A disorder that fortunately can be countered thanks to some daily actions and above all by some renunciations at the table that could make you say goodbye to heartburn.

The digestive system is very delicate and can react in different ways depending on the meals. When digestion is regular and works in the best way, nothing happens and you don’t feel any disturbing sensations, while if there are problems you can feel that burning sensation in the chest, a bitter taste in the mouth, an annoying swelling in the stomach.

Il gastroesophageal reflux, as you can understand, is not a walk. Everything you eat can have a major impact on your health and disease. Foods make a difference, some of these can bring relief and others can make symptoms worse. Let’s get to know the ones that you absolutely must eliminate from your diet.

Gastroesophageal reflux, the foods to eliminate

In general, all fatty, acidic, or caffeine-containing foods should be avoided as they are considered the worst foods. Acid reflux sufferers, however, should definitely eliminate coffee e landBecause caffeine-containing beverages aggravate acid reflux, you might want to opt for decaffeinated coffee or caffeine-free tea instead. Delete the chocolate because it contains caffeine, cocoa and fat.

You must not ingest them carbonated drinksBecause bubbles in your stomach create pressure and pain, opt for plain water or decaffeinated iced tea to quench your thirst. Don’t even use the peppermint because it is one of the factors that triggers reflux. Also exclude them from the diet citrus fruits due to their high acidity which worsens the symptoms. Also tomatoes they are to be eliminated because they are rich in acid.

Absolutely eradicate also thealcohol because it stimulates the production of acid in the stomach, as well as i fried foods which are harmful to reflux, favor cooking on the grill or in the oven. Also to be excluded night snacks, because it’s good to avoid eating anything in the two hours before going to bed. Try having four or five smaller meals throughout the day instead of two or three large meals.

Gastroesophageal reflux, the foods you can eat

The perfect diet to combat reflux is Mediterranean diet with fruit, vegetables and proteins. The foods to consume are chicken breast grilled or baked. Also recommended lettuceil celery eh sweet peppers which are mild vegetables and do not cause gas. Great for a reflux diet is the brown ricedelicate and satiating food.

Among the best foods against gastroesophageal reflux is the melon and thewatermelon, both with low acidity. Also excellent oatmeal to be consumed both for lunch and for breakfast. The fennel it is also excellent in terms of low acidity, as well as having a light taste and is a natural soothing. It is also okay to consume ginger as it is a natural tamer for the ailment.