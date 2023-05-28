Foods to induce sleep

Sleep is a vital part of our daily lives and plays a crucial role in our overall health and well-being. In addition to affecting our energy level and our productivity during the day, getting adequate sleep has significant effects on our body weight, cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of cancer. One of the factors that can influence the quality of sleep is our diet. In this article, we will explore the effects of a balanced diet on sleep and give advice on which foods to consume to improve the quality of your night’s sleep.

Foods in sleep quality

Being a meal very close to the time you go to bed, in order to not have a good quality of sleep you have to be careful with dinner. For this reason, preferring the intake of certain nutrients can influence the quality of sleep in different ways. A study has shown that a diet rich in vegetable fibres it can lengthen the duration of the deepest phase of sleep, contributing to a more restorative rest. On the other hand, excessive intake of foods rich in saturated fats can affect the quality of sleep. Also, the consumption of foods mainly sugary it has been related to fragmented sleep, characterized by frequent awakenings during the night. Furthermore, it is not recommended to go to bed immediately after dinner, but to go to bed at least 3 hours after eating, to avoid episodes of reflux or bad digestion.

Food recommendations for quality sleep

In addition to avoiding foods high in saturated fats and added sugars, there are other foods that can positively affect sleep quality. Here are some dietary tips to follow to promote a regenerating night’s rest:

Consume foods rich in magnesium : Magnesium is an essential mineral that can promote muscle relaxation and help reduce stress. Some magnesium-rich foods include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

: Magnesium is an essential mineral that can promote muscle relaxation and help reduce stress. Some magnesium-rich foods include leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Eat foods containing tryptophan : Tryptophan is an amino acid that promotes the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in sleep and mood regulation. Some foods that contain tryptophan are pasta, rice, wholemeal bread, barley, lettuce, red chicory, onion, garlic, squash, turnips, cabbage, fresh cheeses, yogurt and boiled eggs.

: Tryptophan is an amino acid that promotes the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in sleep and mood regulation. Some foods that contain tryptophan are pasta, rice, wholemeal bread, barley, lettuce, red chicory, onion, garlic, squash, turnips, cabbage, fresh cheeses, yogurt and boiled eggs. Avoid consuming coffee , alcohol , cacao e land before going to sleep, as these foods can interfere with sleep.

, , e before going to sleep, as these foods can interfere with sleep. Prefer highly digestible foods, preferring fruit and vegetables and avoiding weighing yourself down by exaggerating with foods high in fat and very salty.

Other allies to consider for a good night’s sleep are hot herbal teas with chamomile, hawthorn and lemon balm, which are relaxing and decongestant.

Sleep is essential to our overall health and well-being. A balanced and mindful diet can play a significant role in improving sleep quality. Avoiding a high-calorie dinner and foods high in saturated fats and added sugars, consuming foods high in fiber, magnesium and tryptophan can all contribute to deeper, more fulfilling sleep. Taking care of your sleep through proper nutrition can bring significant long-term health benefits.

Sources:

Image credits: