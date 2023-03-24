news-txt”>

Eating foods based on insects can cause allergies and, in particular, those who are allergic to prawns and crustaceans, but also to mites, should avoid them. In fact, the data reported in scientific literature describe allergic reactions ranging from itching and swelling to vomiting, diarrhea and, in the most serious cases, anaphylactic shock. The section “Doctor, is it true that?” answers the most frequently asked questions on the subject. of the National Federation of Doctors’ Orders (Fnomceo), after the presentation of the three decrees to strictly regulate the sale of products with cricket, locust, larvae and moth flour.

Most food allergies associated with insect consumption, doctors explain, “derive from two proteins, tropomyosin and arginine kinase, present in insects that stimulate the production of immunoglobulin E, antibodies associated with allergic reactions, in susceptible individuals.

These recognize the “enemy” proteins and trigger the cascade of reactions responsible for the characteristic symptoms of food allergies”. Allergies to insect-based foods can also occur as a consequence of an allergy to other foods, due to cross-reactivity. In people who already have other allergies to shrimp and shellfish should be particularly careful, because in these cases, “the cross-reactivity of IgE to tropomyosin has also been demonstrated in other edible insect species”.

There are also mechanisms of cross-reactivity between edible insects and dust mites: in this case, however, hypersensitivity is less frequent than in those allergic to crustaceans “but it would be advisable to avoid the consumption of edible insects even if you are allergic to dust mites “. Finally, among the frequently asked questions there is the one relating to the fact that eating an insect in the form of flour decreases the risk of allergies: “treatments at high temperatures can influence the allergenic potential of proteins, but the effects are not easily predictable”, conclude the experts ..