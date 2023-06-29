Foodwatch: Insecticide found more often in food – Health

After the ban on a group of crop protection products, the consumer protection organization Foodwatch warns that other insecticides are now being used more frequently. The consequences for the environment and people are unclear.

In 2021, authorities will have found residues of the pesticide acetamiprid more than three times as often as ten years earlier in random food tests. This is the result of an analysis by the consumer protection organization Foodwatch, excerpts of which are available to the SZ. In 2012, residues were found in 2.1 percent of the food samples tested for acetamiprid, while in 2021 the insecticide was detected in 7.4 percent of the samples.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

