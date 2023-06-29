Home » Foodwatch: Insecticide found more often in food – Health
Health

Foodwatch: Insecticide found more often in food – Health

by admin
Foodwatch: Insecticide found more often in food – Health

After the ban on a group of crop protection products, the consumer protection organization Foodwatch warns that other insecticides are now being used more frequently. The consequences for the environment and people are unclear.

In 2021, authorities will have found residues of the pesticide acetamiprid more than three times as often as ten years earlier in random food tests. This is the result of an analysis by the consumer protection organization Foodwatch, excerpts of which are available to the SZ. In 2012, residues were found in 2.1 percent of the food samples tested for acetamiprid, while in 2021 the insecticide was detected in 7.4 percent of the samples.

See also  PLASTIC THREATENES PEOPLE'S HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

You may also like

Joe Biden uses CPAP machine for sleep apnea

Car exploded in Naples, trainee Fulvio Filace also...

Experts discuss automatic substitution and its consequences

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE, la recensione

amount to be taken to reactivate metabolism

Work law is law: green light to accident...

The arrests in Palermo, Miccichè speaks: “I don’t...

Avocado a superfood for the heart and overall...

Müller-Wohlfahrt looks amazingly young at almost 81 –...

Shower, better hot or cold? What are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy