Football: U20 World Cup, Italy beats South Korea and goes to the final

Italy beat South Korea 2-1 and conquered the final of the Under 20 World Cup. At the Argentinean stadium in the City of La Plata (the only Diego Maradona stadium) the Azzurri took the lead in the 14th minute through Cesare Casadei, then joined by the South Koreans with a penalty scored in the 23rd minute by Seung-won Lee; the match was decided by Simone Pafundi’s goal in the 86th minute. Italy will challenge Uruguay for the title on Sunday, after eliminating Israel.

