The Lumen ecovillage in San Pietro in Cerro, in the Piacenza area, is thirty years old. This is the “intentional community” founded in 1992 by Davide Pirovano and Milena Simeoni, currently made up of about 50 residents. How do the inhabitants of this “microcosm” live? With what values ​​and principles? How does the education of children work? And don’t you risk social isolation? Details in the Telelibertà service above, edited by Thomas Trenchi.

