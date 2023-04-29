For 40 years alongside people with ALS (29/04/2023)

“Our goal is to shorten the distance between the dream of defeating the disease and reality»he declares Fulvia Maximelli (in the picture), national president of Aisla. «I am convinced, in fact, only thanks to the alliance with the scientific community and the institutions that it is possible to tackle our disease. And it is no coincidence that the symbol of Aisla is the Ankh (handled cross also known as the key of life – ndr), precisely to bear witness to that profound respect for the value of Life».

A two-day event full of insights and testimonies through the ideas, voices and energies of a community that fights and looks to the future without ever lowering its gaze to the disease.

To open the works the messages of the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli, of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci and of the Deputy Minister of Social Policies, Maria Teresa Bellucci. They were joined by those of regional and local institutions with the presence of the Prefects of Novara, Belluno and Asti, Francesco Garsia, Mariano Savastano and Claudio Ventrice; that of the vice president of the Piedmont Region, Fabio Carosso, of the mayor of the city of Novara, Alessandro Canelli and of the deputy mayor of Granozzo Monticello, Silvio Rossi. With them the former presidents, Roberto Negri, Carlo Pasetti, Mario Melazzini and Massimo Mauro. A moving tribute to the memory of Gianluca Vialli, with his tireless commitment to funding scientific research on ALS.