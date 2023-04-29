For 40 years alongside people with ALS (29/04/2023)

Turning hope into possibility. This is the greatest gift with which isolates celebrated his 40 years of activity, with the achievement of two milestones of historic importance for the association and the whole community of people with ALS: the approval of the new INPS guidelines (we wrote about it here) and of the drug Tofersen (here the news).
And it is precisely where the journey began, in Novara in 1983, that the “Aisla40” ceremony took place on 28 and 29 April at the Congress Center of the Villaggio Azzurro in Granozzo con Monticello in the Novara area.
“Our goal is to shorten the distance between the dream of defeating the disease and reality»he declares Fulvia Maximelli (in the picture), national president of Aisla. «I am convinced, in fact, only thanks to the alliance with the scientific community and the institutions that it is possible to tackle our disease. And it is no coincidence that the symbol of Aisla is the Ankh (handled cross also known as the key of life – ndr), precisely to bear witness to that profound respect for the value of Life».
A two-day event full of insights and testimonies through the ideas, voices and energies of a community that fights and looks to the future without ever lowering its gaze to the disease.
To open the works the messages of the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli, of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci and of the Deputy Minister of Social Policies, Maria Teresa Bellucci. They were joined by those of regional and local institutions with the presence of the Prefects of Novara, Belluno and Asti, Francesco Garsia, Mariano Savastano and Claudio Ventrice; that of the vice president of the Piedmont Region, Fabio Carosso, of the mayor of the city of Novara, Alessandro Canelli and of the deputy mayor of Granozzo Monticello, Silvio Rossi. With them the former presidents, Roberto Negri, Carlo Pasetti, Mario Melazzini and Massimo Mauro. A moving tribute to the memory of Gianluca Vialli, with his tireless commitment to funding scientific research on ALS.
“Aisla’s 40 years represent the unity of purpose of the scientific community and patients to achieve goals that today represent a turning point for the disease”, he declares Mario Sabatelli, president of the Medical-Scientific Commission of Aisla and clinical director of the adult area of the NeMO Center of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. «News such as that of these days is capable of creating a first crack in the wall of the disease which until now seemed insurmountable. It’s a good moment, which we need to be strong and move forward. Joy reigns on this day».
Two days – underlines a note – which told of a cohesive association, made up of ties, skills and passions. This is Aisla’s method of thought and action, which has been retraced thanks to contributions that ranged from research to the clinic, to community services, to the value of the gift. With this spirit, the association also explained how the new telemonitoring service just announced and which will be offered free of charge to people with ALS in the Novara area.
The concept and value of the gift – underlined in the note – are linked to gratitude towards a network of “social infrastructure” that allows Aisla to be a national reference point. And it is in this spirit that they have been delivered 45 public merits.
The day of April 28 ended with a social dinner, embellished by the artists who wanted to pay homage to the ALS community: the starred chef Marta Grassi delighted with her famous “Risotto alle muffe di Gorgonzola”, with her they joined Andrea and Michele and Francesco Quarna of Radio Deejay; the Euphoria string quartet; until Ron’s engaging performance.
«I have been at the side of people with ALS for years, aware of the silent strength that these friends, whom I call warriors, are able to demonstrate. An honor for me to celebrate this anniversary, a starting point towards a common route. Aisla means Being There and it’s wonderful to see this magic,” he said Ron, national councilor and testimonial of the association
The most solemn institutional moment took place on Saturday morning, when the 2022 Social Report was approved during the Shareholders’ Meeting. In this historic moment characterized by disorientation and fear of the future, the sovereign body of the association has confirmed how essential it is to continue investing in the fortification, protection and safeguarding of the ALS community. With courageous respect and vision, aimed at the Common Good, Aisla will therefore continue its journey with firmness and determination.
The shareholders’ meeting opens. All photos from the Aisla press office