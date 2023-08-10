For a few days only: Android is giving away apps and games in the Google Play Store

With the progressive development of mobile telephony in the last two decades of the 21st century, we have witnessed the birth of many different types of mobile phones, each with its own characteristics and uniqueness. Surely the most important one that diversifies them the most it’s the operating system. The most used ones are without a doubt Android and iOS (under the control of the American Apple), which have several stores from which to download applications. Speaking purely of the first operating system, this one has the Google Play Store from which you can also download books, films, music and games, as well as of course the usual applications. Well in this period some apps available within it Initially paid, they are now free.

Free apps are back

Usually in certain phases of the year in the Google Play Store some originally paid applications come made free, but only for a limited time. Specifically, these are both simple apps, but also of video games and consequently it could be an important opportunity to try some of them. But how do you try them all? It’s very simple, as long as you have enough space on your device.

In fact, since their availability is limited in time, we advise you to download them all immediately and then try them. Once done, based on the ones that satisfied you the most, you will have to make a selection and eliminate what you think are useless. Nothing too complex. Furthermore, once these are paid again, they will still be free if you still have them on your phone. But no more talk and let’s proceed further: below you will find the complete list of free applications in the Google Play Store.

The free applications of the Play Store: the complete list

To simplify consultation, all the applications present will be described by creating a convenient list:

Spelling Pro! (Premium): test and practice your language and spelling skills and train your memory in a fun way! Learn to write and become a new spelling star.Demon Warrior Premium: offline action game with more than 100 levels and exciting battles. Play and collect powerful weapons and gems to upgrade your ninja assassin sword and armor. Fight against ferocious monsters and deadly dragons with your samurai swords, ninja blades, bow and many other powerful weapons.Sav PDF Viewer Pro: handy application that will allow you to view documents in PDF (Portable Document Format) format on your smart device.Grow Dungeon Hero VIP: Retro-style fantasy game from Pixelstar Games. Collect weapons and artifacts to conquer dungeons and become the ultimate pixel hero!3D EARTH PRO: unique application that combines weather forecast, time, widgets and a beautiful view from space of the Earth.Equalizer – Bass Booster Pro: media equalizer with which to change the sound quality. It can also be used as a media player (music player, video player, etc.).Volume Booster Max Pro: application to amplify the volume of your device.Mostri Killer Pro: action-style game where you will impersonate characters grappling with monsters to kill, to free different cities.Famous Quotes Guessing PRO: application in which you will need to recognize phrases and quotes from famous people.Words All Around PRO: comfortable and intuitive game where you have to recognize words.Jungle Collapse 2 PRO: Fast paced puzzle game with a tropical jungle style.Heroes Legend – Epic Fantasy: title with a mix derived from the best RPGs and MOBAs with elements of action games, as well as a hundred characters to use.