For a subversive teaching | International Health

Angelo Stefanini

Is it possible to reconcile university-level teaching and research with activism and active mobilization aimed at producing social or political change that protects health? We need to see the world through the eyes of the marginalized and take action against the processes and forms that reproduce the oppressive ideological and institutional conditions. This repositioning involves a commitment to policies and practices that embody the principles of critical education and a substantial revision of the university’s role in contemporary society.

A heretic cell: this is the name with which some professors of the Faculty of Medicine of Bologna liked to mockingly define the group of young students and research fellows (now known as International Health Center – CSI)[i] which was formed around a no longer young professor of public health who had recently returned to Italy from various experiences in rural Africa and in an Anglo-Saxon university. His fault was not to speak of disease but of health, even going so far as to deal with the political nature of health, its unequal distribution and strict dependence on social organization. As a place of heresy, the CSI was implicitly accused of corrupting young students away from the biomedical orthodoxy entirely centered on the study of the biology of the body and “detached from the surrounding world and its problems” [ii]i.e. from how and where health is born and dies.

Yet, an unavoidable question, especially among future general practitioners and health professionals working in the area in direct contact with the community, concerns the values ​​and the social role their training should be guided by.[iii] Medical ethics itself, which seems to struggle to enter the course of study, too often emphasizes individual problems and particular dilemmas appeal media (such as expensive technologies, gene therapy, cloning), while placing little importance on the social production of health. What is neglected, omitted or often consciously concealed is the ethical and political value of the social responsibility of the doctor and healthcare professional. It is not enough to point out the importance of medical ethics as the “basis of the protection of the profession” by identifying it with the “ethics of health and care”, it is not enough to appeal to a covertly corporate professional responsibility by failing to forcefully proclaim the need of the assumption of obligations towards the entire human society.[iv]

Social responsibility of the health professional emphasizes the presence of a social conscienceis attentive to the structures and mechanisms of inequality, power and privilege, and works to promote social justice and peace[v] in the interest of the common good. It concerns a choice that is personal and free and “does not need a law that obliges one to make it”.[vi] What is the role of training in creating graduates who, aware of the service they will have to render to the community to which they belong, intend to take on these obligations? Is it possible to reconcile university-level teaching and research with activism and active mobilization aimed at producing social or political change that protects health?

Teaching as a ‘subversive’ activity

Teaching and learning are the bread and butter of academic activity and pedagogy (i.e. the practice and philosophy of teaching) can itself be an important locus of activism, even and especially when it comes to health protection publish. Some teachers try to use and rework teaching and learning practices in university classrooms to foster critical self-reflection,empowerment politics and collective mobilisation. Others carry out conventional academic work but in contexts of activism, such as giving public lectures on health promotion at an anti-racist or world peace rally, in places of exclusion and discrimination, or in other situations of social and political mobilization. However, distinguishing or limiting activism to an area of ​​its own, detached from the academic world, removes the potential for militant engagement present in the process of reworking or reforming academic teaching itself.

In order to understand which behaviors are promoted through teaching and therefore which type of health professional (be it a doctor or other health profession) will leave the university, it would be necessary to observe what, in reality, actually takes place in a university classroom or in a hospital ward. Students are rarely expected to make observations or otherwise engage in any intellectual operation beyond repeating what someone else says is true. They are seldom encouraged to ask substantive questions or express opinions, and even more seldom are they asked for their opinion on what problems are worth investigating or what research methods to use.[vii] The teacher himself must be aware of playing a central role in the mechanism of ‘hidden teaching’, the one that operates invisibly at the level of interpersonal interactions and implicit messages disseminated everywhere beyond the formal educational context. The figure of the teacher is decisive not so much for what he says, but for what he does, for how he places himself in front of the sick person, for what he is and what he represents in the eyes of the student.[viii]

Education thus reveals itself as a political act. Paulo Freire stated that there is no neutral educational process.[ix]

Either we are recreating what already is, i.e. conformity, or critically evaluating our world and knowledge about it, promoting the capacity of individuals to act independently and make their own free choices. In the case of education in the field of health, its political value lies in the choice whether, on the one hand, to expose the student to the practical mechanisms and structural factors that make the social determination of the disease manifest, thus placing the future professional facing his professional and social responsibility to intervene in this process, or, on the other hand, to keep him in the dark about all this with a work of skilful concealment.[x] If we limit ourselves to presenting ‘data’[xi] without providing context, listing what the health risk factors are without however providing the time and opportunity to critically engage with them, then students are treated as objects and will eventually accept the status quo and perceive their incapacity to change the existing one. This will lead to a deep sense of frustration and defeat.

Instead, it is necessary to implement a ‘subversive’ teaching, not in the sense that intends to overthrow social values, but that faces and attempts to solve society’s problems by undermining the attitudes and processes that produce injustices, inequalities and social alienation. To do all this, the teacher needs to think in a relational way. That is, you must understand that education requires being placed in the unequal power relations present in society and in the conflicts that are generated by these relations. At the root of these problems lies a simple principle: to understand and act on health education in its complicated connections with the wider society we must engage in the process of repositioning. That is, we need to see the world through the eyes of the marginalized and take action against the processes and forms that reproduce the oppressive ideological and institutional conditions. What in the language of liberation theology is called ‘the preferential option for the poor’.[xii] This repositioning involves a commitment to policies and practices that embody the principles of critical education and a substantial revision of the university’s role in contemporary society.

The current crisis of the university, in particular of medical and health training, in fact, I believe must be seen as the result of a much wider attack by the new transnational actors holding the governance globalmultinational corporations, philanthrocapitalists and their ‘charitable’ foundations, the medical-industrial complex, think tank of the political and economic right, conservative religious groups. Higher education is a dangerous placebecause it has the potential both to foster critical thinking and to elaborate and shape anti-hegemonic positions that challenge many of the dominant orthodoxies and the entire current neoliberal political and economic ideological regime, even in the world of health.[xiii]

Finally, I believe that this theoretical and conceptual discussion should be extended beyond the academic sphere to health professionals, managers, professors and students of health professions courses as an opportunity for emancipation and awareness of one’s responsibility in the social determination of health.[xiv]

