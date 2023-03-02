«This report is a logical map that he has had the aim of reconstructing the facts, therefore it is not an accusation but it is an attempt to restore a part of the truth about how the events took place, in particular for the Bergamo area which was one of the areas most affected by this event ». Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist and consultant to the Bergamo prosecutor’s office in the investigation into Covid management told Ansa.

«I worked 18 months – Crisanti recalled – on this appraisal, which required the reading of tens of thousands of pages, and hundreds of provisions. The particularly prominent thing that drove me was a willingness to help give to the families of the victims a reconstruction of the truth of what happened. I tried to give – he concluded – an answer that was as aseptic and scientific as possible”.

FURTHER INFORMATION

In the report on the management of Covid in the Bergamo area «we had to use innovative methodologies, because no one before had dared to face such a complex situation from an expert point of view. To solve the problem of the Alzano hospital we used the methodologies that are used for plane crashes, to probe in detail every possible causal relationship. We used data – he added – that allowed us to reconstruct the dynamics of the epidemic on a timely basis day by day and used highly predictive mathematical models”.

Covid, Conte among the suspects for the deaths of Bergamo: “Don’t worry in front of the Italians”. Speranza: “I acted in the interest of the country”

“Situation never faced before”

In the report on the management of Covid in the Bergamo area «we had to use innovative methodologies, because no one before had dared to face such a complex situation from an expert point of view. To solve the problem of the Alzano hospital we used the methodologies that are used for plane crashes, to thoroughly probe every possible causal relationship», Crisanti told Ansa. “We used data – he added – which allowed us to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of the epidemic day by day and used highly predictive mathematical models”.

The comparison

“In Veneto, in the case of Vò, an action incomparable to that of Lombardy was carried out, it would be like comparing apples with pears”. This was underlined by Prof. Andrea Crisanti, on the management of the Covid emergency in the two regions. «It is clear – added Crisanti – that the sooner it closes, the more the number of sick people and the number of deaths decreases. In the case of Alzano the problem is different.

RT wireditalia “There are 17 people involved. From former members of the government, such as former premier Conte and former minister Speranza, to managers of the Ministry of Health and officials of the Lombardy Region. https://t.co/szXuWj0z5u“ — CatchA CheaterBag (@cheaterbag) March 2, 2023

In the appraisal it was necessary to verify and understand whether certain decisions had been taken consciously, with knowledge of the facts and with awareness of the risks”, he concluded.

The truth?

«My main motivation and that of the public prosecutor’s office was to try to give back to the Italians the truth about the decision-making processes that led to certain choices. With the advice, a logical map of what happened was provided ». It is the comment of Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist at theUniversity of Padua and now senator of the Democratic Party, who signed the maxi consultancy filed with the prosecutors of Bergamo in the investigation into the management of Covid in the Bergamo area which sees among the suspects the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the former misitro Roberto Speranza and the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fountain.