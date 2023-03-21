Home Health For an MRI at Sant’Anna you have to wait 10 months and you can’t book online
Health

For an MRI at Sant’Anna you have to wait 10 months and you can’t book online

by admin
For an MRI at Sant’Anna you have to wait 10 months and you can’t book online

The problems encountered for the online booking of MRIs and CAT scans are still unresolved.

Last week, La Provincia had also tried, contacting the call center to book two relatively common radiological exams, with poor results. In the province of Como, the computer system, as well as the telephone operator, cannot find any availability for an MRI scan, with and without contrast to the upper abdomen. In Varese, more specifically in Saronno, there are places between the end of the year and the beginning of 2024. In an attempt to confirm the appointment, however, the same platform recalls that the recipe in question has a term of six months, while the 2024 is further away.

See also  Diabetes, semaglutide deficiency used for weight loss. The expert on Sky TG24: 'Inappropriate'

You may also like

Superfoods for the skin: These foods make you...

Supporting the person with dementia, webinars are underway...

He collapses during the spinning class: the 55-year-old...

Clean aggregate concrete slabs: These home remedies will...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Harvard researcher reveals how he ten years younger

Why the drug-resistant Candida auris killer fungus now...

Spring diet, what to eat and how to...

Avoiding plastic waste when shopping and at home...

Italy-Senegal: seminar on pediatric surgery – Growth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy