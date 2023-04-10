To stay close to him they crossed Italy, often bringing gifts but above all their closeness. They are the Â«fansÂ» and enthusiasts of Silvio Berlusconi, who have been presenting for days in front of the San Raffaele where the former premier is hospitalized in intensive care for a pulmonary infection in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Ettore Fragale he is 67 years old, he is from Cosenza, and he spent sixteen hours by bus to get to Milan. “I came to Uncle Silvio because he has done good for Italy, he has made us known throughout the world, he has never fired anyone despite the crisis”. In reality Ettore votes for Lega: “I also met Salvini, down by me, we ate together, but uncle Silvio is uncle Silvio”. With him, who worked for 43 years at the former Savings Bank, she brought a votive habit, holy pictures and the holy water of San Francesco da Paola: “I took it from the Cucchiariella spring, where the water it always stays high at the same point. I was hoping to give everything to the family, but it doesn’t matter,” he says a little resigned but smiling, putting everything back into his backpack. They call him: “Yes, I’m here, the journalists will stop me”.

From the South before him had come Marco MacrÃ­, 31 years old, an eleven-hour journey from a small town in the province of Lecce. "Friends never abandon each other, I came here without thinking about it and I won't leave until Silvio is gone." He was in front of the San Raffaele both on Easter day and on Easter Monday, with his flat cap on his head and the billboard "Come on Silvio, Salento is with you". Another loyalist brought him three grapefruits to be delivered to the former prime minister when he comes out. And there's a chat with Macrì in front of the Q2 entrance Noelle, a historical pasionaria who admits that she has been here for a few days and that she is praying for him: «I cannot visit him, but I am here to tell him that I am close to him. And that he will come out a winner again this time," she told theberaking latest news.