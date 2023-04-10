Silvio Berlusconi is “in a good mood”, hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele in Milan since Wednesday morning. According to what is learned, the Knight “remains optimistic”. For the fifth consecutive day the president of Mediaset Faithful Confalonieri he arrived at San Raffaele where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since Wednesday morning. And a little later it also arrived Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the former premier. These are the first visits today for the Cavaliere. After less than half an hour, the president of Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri and Silvio Berlusconi’s brother, Paolo, left the San Raffaele. The two, who arrived a few minutes apart from each other, greeted each other by exchanging a hug before getting into their respective cars and leaving through the gate at via Olgettina 60 without making any statements.

“If a patient is in cardiac surgery intensive care, it means that he cannot get up and walk”. So Professor Alberto Zangrillo, Silvio Berlusconi’s doctor and head of the San Raffaele ward in Milan where he has been hospitalized since last Wednesday. “We are serious people, everything has a limit – says Zangrillo – We have to stick to the press release signed by Ciceri and me, so if news that doesn’t answer the truth comes out, it’s what in jargon is called fake”. “An intensive care patient is a subject who deserves intensive care – Zangrillo then underlined, leaving the hospital – if he walks, I’ll bring him to you”.



“In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the organ functions monitored. This is what we read in a medical bulletin issued by San Raffaele where Sivlio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since Wednesday. “The cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit”: reads the medical bulletin.

Meanwhile it was another quiet night, according to what transpires in hospital environments, was the one spent at the San Raffaele by Silvio Berlusconi. The president of Forza Italia has been hospitalized since last Wednesday. Yesterday evening the Knight received visits from his daughters Marina and Eleonora. Around 8.30, his attending physician Zangrillo went to the hospital.

And it was a restful Easter for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized in intensive care at San Raffaele in Milan from the morning of Wednesday 5 April. The Knight’s condition is in slight improvement in a clinical picture that remains “really difficult”as his personal doctor and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, defined him yesterday, who also examined him today and then left the hospital without making any statements.

On the fifth day of hospitalization they were Minimize visits from family and friendsas well as the phone calls: shortly after lunchtime, the eldest daughter arrived Marina Berlusconi, remained inside the hospital for about ten minutes; in the afternoon, again today, the president of Mediaset did not miss his greetings, Faithful Confalonieri, left after less than half an hour. In the evening, the fourth daughter also arrived Eleonora.

In the evening the first daughter of Berlusconi, Marina, she’s back at San Raffaele. The president of Fininvest and of the Mondadori group had already visited the former premier this afternoon, shortly after lunchtime, to stay inside the hospital for about ten minutes.

Pasquale’s other children and his brother Paolo, who had come to the hospital in recent days, were absent on this Sunday. Alongside the former prime minister, from the first day of hospitalization, are his partner and deputy Marta Fascina and his father-in-law Orazio, who from time to time leaves the structure in via Olgettina and then returns.

Unmissable is the garrison at the San Raffaele of Berlusconi’s supporter, the ‘very loyal’ Marco Macrì, who arrived on Friday morning from the province of Lecce to show his solidarity and who, despite the holidays, remains waiting in front of the hospital collecting fan letters.

What we read these days “are absolutely imaginative things that do not respond to any objective criterion to which serious doctors refer, that is above all an objective knowledge of the clinical picture. We have a very precise therapeutic strategy for which all those that are leaps forward and leaps back, therefore pessimism and optimism, do not meet the criteria of objectivity to which a serious doctor is called”. “I’ve also read that there are characters who should be serious and who think they’re contravening what it is the golden rule of medicine – which is to speak when you have all the information – and that you allow yourself to make hypotheses, forecasts and judgments on whether or not Berlusconi will be able to continue working and doing politics. I feel a sense of human pity for the protagonist of the imprudent article that came out in the press today”, said Zangrillo in response to those who asked him if the former premier will be able to continue in politics. “I hide with difficulty with Professor Ciceri , who is an expert on the subject, the embarrassment that a large institution such as the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic will surely experience, which is the institution that feeds this gentleman”.

“Alleged rumors and insinuations without any foundation”: this is how, according to what is known to those closest to the Berlusconi family, the reconstructions circulating these days “on contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political and economic level”. As reported by ANSA, the president Silvio Berlusconi, again according to the same sources, “albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, continues to closely follow the various dossiers he deals with”. The people closest to the Berlusconi family are therefore collecting from the same family, “together with the confident attitude with which one follows the evolution of his health conditions, the growing disappointment in finding in the media the most disparate, contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on a political level and on that of economic activities”. “All alleged indiscretions and insinuations without any foundation” which, according to those closest to the family, “are even more absurd since President Silvio Berlusconi, albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, continues to closely follow the various dossiers he deals with “.

