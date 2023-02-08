Develop from youth coronary artery disease, heart failure, carotid or peripheral artery disease exposes you to a tripled risk of impairment of cognitive functions with intellectual decline and reduced brain health in middle age. A study just published in the journal says so Neurology by researchers at California University directed by Xiaqing Jiang, famous for having developed the MCC index for ischemic stroke, which predicts the functional sequelae of the attack based on the patient’s general conditions.

Over three thousand patients American researchers followed for thirty years 3,146 subjects from ages 18 to 30 to approximately 55. 5% of them, around the age of 48, presented at least one of the cardiovascular symptoms indicated at the beginning. The brain damage that these events have determined over time was evident at the end of the study when all subjects underwent neuropsychological tests to evaluate their thinking and memory skills investigating global cognition, executive functions, i.e. the ability to complete a task, reasoning speed, verbal fluency and delayed verbal memory, i.e. the ability to remember a list of words after ten minutes.

Poor scores In the latter test, for example, the score ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 15: the average for this test is 8.5 points, but those who had been victims of cardiovascular events did not go beyond 6.4. In the test that evaluates global cognition, the score ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 30: in this case the average score was 23.9 points, but those who had had heart problems did not exceed 21.4 points. In the average from 26 points upwards we are normal, but around 22 we are within the so-called MCI, acronym of mild cognitive impairmentMeaning what mild cognitive impairmentthe so-called pathological forgetfulness that can become the antechamber of dementia. See also Health, 14 "no vax" operators at risk of suspension

MRI confirmation The researchers went beyond the neuropsychological evaluation and wanted to check, via brain scan, if they were visible gray matter changes: 656 subjects were thus randomly selected to undergo neuroimaging evaluation with DTI magnetic resonance and it was seen that the gray matter of those who had had cardiovascular events was hyperintense, a typical sign of cerebral vascular damage. Even after eliminating confounders such as diabetes or hypertension, the connection between early cardiovascular events and hyperintensity was evident and reduced mean intracerebral diffusivity, two neuroimaging indices that unequivocally point to a decay of brain tissue integrity.

Within five years However the decay seems to have precise development times: In subjects who underwent two sessions of neuropsychological testing, first at age 25 and then at age 30 from the start of the study, the researchers found that the tripling of the risk of decay takes place over 5 years. In those who had had cardiovascular problems it was 13% compared to 5% in those who had not had them, a percentage in line with the age-related decline: at 65 years of age, subjects with dementia are approximately 5%, but at 85 years the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s dementia in the general population exceeds 40%. In general, in Europe, the average prevalence of cognitive impairment is lower than in the US: respectively 5.1 – 24.5%, compared to 13.8 – 28.3% of Americans, probably due to different lifestyles and diets.