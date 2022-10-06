The vaccination campaign against influenza started yesterday in the Lazio Region. And spray formulations for the little ones are back for this year (characterized by the campaign of the second anti-Covid booster). In total, there are 1.4 million doses of flu medication available that can be booked at the family doctor, pediatrician and pharmacies participating in the prevention campaign. The sprays «will be made by pediatricians of free choice. They are effective and reduce complications – comments the Regional Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato – 70% of pediatricians have joined and this year we expect good coverage ».

Covid and flu, storm is coming

WHAT IT’S ABOUT

The flu vaccine is a quadrivalent: in practice, it protects against four influenza viruses, two type A and two type B, which are thought to be the most widespread in the coming winter and which, as usual, have been identified by observing the flu trend in the southern hemisphere.

The Ministry of Health recommends influenza vaccination to all children aged six months to six years, chronically ill, over-60s, women who are at the beginning of pregnancy and in the post-partum phase, to those who are finds in contact with high risk subjects, those who carry out health professions and law enforcement. The vaccine is free and at one dose, except for children under 10 who have never been vaccinated before against the flu: they must have two doses at least four weeks apart. For adults the administration is through an injection in the arm, in the little ones it is done with the nasal spray, and it was introduced for the first time in the 2020-2021 flu campaign: half a dose goes into one nostril and the other half into the ‘other.

THE PANDEMIC

In the meantime, the vaccination of the second vaccine booster against Covid-19 continues for those over 12 years old and which can also be booked through the bookingavaccino-covid.regione.lazio.it portal. “Associating the two vaccinations against Covid and the flu is fundamental – comments Massimo Andreoni, professor of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) – Covid is circulating abundantly : we also expect an important circulation of the flu virus. Both vaccinations can be done at the same time, in a safe way ». And those who have had the booster dose for the Omicron 1 and 2 subvariants need not worry because they do not have the updated immunization to the Omicron 4 and 5 subvariants. “In these cases there is no need to wait for the new one to get vaccinated, yes he would run the useless risk of getting a bad Covid, when instead the protective effect would be identical », says Andreoni.

The flu spray vaccine, on the other hand, underlines Andreoni, “stimulates the immunity of the mucous membranes, the first barrier of defense against the entry of the respiratory virus”.