For Delmastro the investigating judge is asking for forced indictment. Wrath of the government: “Does the judiciary make politics?”

The investigating judge rejected the request for dismissal proposed by the magistrates against Andrea Delmastro. The Undersecretary of Justice had been investigated by the Deputy Prosecutor Paolo Ielo for revealing official secrecy regarding the documentation given to his party colleague (Fdi) John Donzelli about an investigation (secret) against the anarchist Alfredo Cospito.

Now the forced indictment of the undersecretary

The investigation started from the denunciation of the deputy of the Greens Angelo Bonelli who had filed a complaint in recent months. Both Delmastro and Donzelli, who had made accusations against the opposition on the basis of that theoretically secret documentation, had been heard by the magistrates of the Roman prosecutor who, however, had opted for dismissal. Now the investigating judge’s decision reopens the game because it provides for the forced indictment of the undersecretary.

A few hours later Palazzo Chigi harshly attacked the investigating judge’s decision and also the investigation which concerned the minister Daniela Santanché. “It is not usual for the public party to ask for it to be dismissed and the magistrate to impose the proceedings. In a proceeding in which the documents are classified, it is illegal for it to learn that it is being investigated by the newspapers. When this affects two government officials – continues the note – it is legitimate to ask whether a segment of the judiciary has chosen to play an active opposition role and has decided prematurely to inaugurate the electoral campaign for the European elections”.

The reply from the Pd secretary Elly Schlein was immediate: “It is unacceptable in a democratic system that, instead of responding to the allegations on the merits, Palazzo Chigi fuels a dangerous clash between state powers, spreading an intimidating note against the judiciary”.

The reply: “No secrets violated, I’m confident”

Delmastro entrusts his reply to a note: «I take note of the choice of the Gip of Rome who, contrary to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, deemed it necessary to investigate the legal matter that concerns me. I will have the opportunity, before the Judge for the Preliminary Hearing, to insist on the non-place to proceed due to the non-existence of the objective element, as well as the subjective one. I am confident that the story will end positively, convinced that no secret has been violated, both from an objective and a subjective point of view”.

