«For digital health, let’s educate our children to slow down, let’s set rules and set a good example»- breaking latest news

by Chiara Bidoli

The vademecum published by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital as part of the project “A school of… digital” helps to manage the summer of the children between social networks, videos and online games

No more than one hour a day in front of a device for children under 6, a maximum of two for school-age children and never before 18 months. These are just some of the indications given in the “Decalogue for the digital health of children and young people” elaborated by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital (in collaboration with Almaviva) as part of the project “A school of… digital”. A series of “common sense” rules that want to help parents manage children’s free time during the long summer holidays and prevent minors from finding themselves in a potentially risky digital addiction. To explain how to protect the “digital health” of children and young people Alberto Villani, head of General Pediatrics and director of the Institute for the Health of the Child Jesus in Rome.

Professor, in the summer free time increases and for many children and teenagers the time spent on smartphones or tablets. How to adjust so that it doesn’t become an addiction?

« We raise the new generations in the extremely dangerous culture of always being late for everything, with the illusion that in order not to lose anything, we need to be hyper-connected, even if the reasons are often futile and leave us in a state of perpetual breathlessness. In reality, we should take advantage of the summer period to take back our time and teach our children to do it, which means carving out different moments to dedicate to what we love, which enriches us, which makes us grow. But to do this, clear rules are needed which, with respect to the digital world, give young people indications on when they can use the various devices and when not, and this must apply to children, teenagers, but also to adults who must be able to set a good example. If, for example, during meal times, parents use their smartphones, this is the wrong message. In reality, it would be enough to set a few strict rules and leave space for children to explore the digital world in “freedom”, while maintaining supervision over the contents. It’s a bit like going on a diet. If you ban everything, the diet fails. On the other hand, giving rules on the use and non-use of devices puts the kids in a position to gain experience, in a limited and filtered way, without putting them in the position of having to transgress”.

Does spending so many hours on devices have a connection with the increasingly widespread discomfort that affects children and teenagers?

«The discomfort of young people is very strong, but it is wrong to blame only the digital or the pandemic. Youth malaise is a deep-rooted, extensive problem, and it has deep roots. It is necessary to start again from the educational role, that is, from the ability of parents and adults to educate to virtuous behaviors. Today, for various reasons, this role is lacking and not only with regard to how and how much to use digital devices but also in other areas, which concern sleep education, food education, sports education. As parents we have the task of educating healthy behaviors, not simply being passive witnesses. We need to resume open communication with our children and be aware of our educational role. Young people need to be reminded of the potential risks of certain behaviours, for example the abuse of digital devices, but above all this means trying to occupy their time, offering value alternatives within the limits of one’s possibilities».

The Vademecum clearly states that new technologies must be limited, not prohibited…

«We must be careful not to demonize digital which can offer great opportunities, but it is always the adult who must guide and filter. However, not all responsibilities must fall on the shoulders of the parents, there should be a training project for children that starts from school. Only in this way will we have generations of young people who will not have to be given limits and rules because they will have internalized them, they will know how to occupy their time, appreciate beautiful and valuable things and, as a consequence, the hours spent on the smartphone would become marginal because life would be full of new things to discover that are much more interesting than what they find online. However, if the alternative is solitude or being shut up at home, it is normal for children and teenagers to try to occupy their time with what they have available. It’s up to us adults to get them out of the house, feed their sociability and curiosity, help them get passionate about sports and other activities by following their natural inclinations. Beware of exceptions. Once a “no” is interrupted, it is then difficult to retrace one’s steps and in the case of digital the time factor is decisive, there is the risk that overexposure easily creates addiction. If we try, for example, to disconnect even a fifteen-month-old child from his cell phone, his reaction would be violent. Even if very small, it is a form of addiction that generates reactions similar to those of any other addiction, as in the case of those who abuse tobacco, alcohol or drugs», concludes Villani.

The decalogue for the digital health of children and young people

1. No screens under 18 months

For children under 18 months of age, it’s important to avoid screens and encourage learning experiences that engage the senses, such as physical play and real-world exploration.



2. One hour a day of digital discovery



Between the ages of two and six, we give children one hour a day (preferably split into 2 or more periods of 20-30 minutes each) to explore digital resources in a creative and educational way, such as apps and age-appropriate content.

3. Restrict, but don’t ban



During school age, we limit the use of digital devices to a maximum of two hours a day, to balance time spent online with other activities, such as sports, reading or studying.

4. A good night’s sleep



We discourage the use of digital devices one hour before going to bed, to ensure a peaceful and quality rest for children.

5. The smartphone is not a sedative



We teach children alternative strategies to manage emotions, such as playing outdoors, reading or drawing, rather than always resorting to digital devices.

6. Precious family moments



We dedicate meals and moments spent with the family to conversations and shared activities, avoiding the use of smartphones and tablets.

7. Digital time management



We use time management features provided by smartphone manufacturers to help kids understand and regulate time spent on devices, promoting awareness of usage.

8. Educate about online safety



Parents are the main role models for their children: we pay attention to the data and content we share online, showing responsibility and respect for privacy.

9. Stay safe online



We teach the importance of using secure passwords and protecting their privacy, for example by setting social profiles to private mode and carefully evaluating who follows them online.

10. Open and aware communication



Let’s maintain a constructive dialogue with our children, starting with an effort to get to know the digital world. We educate in a critical and responsible use of devices.

