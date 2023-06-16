Losing weight with Japanese makeup: for doctors it really works!

We are all looking for an effective method that can do us every day lose weight without too many sacrifices.

To do this, just take a look at the Japanese population who always looks incredibly fit.

In fact, there is a secret that, according to what doctors say, is really effective for losing weight.

The Japanese population is overwhelmingly always in good physical shape and this is due to their “magical” makeup that has amazing effects.

Japan is in fact also known for its very healthy food culture and its inhabitants maintain this resolutely active lifestyle.

Their diet is based more on fish consumption, of vegetables e of rice in quantity, all foods that favor the maintaining a perfect weight.

By continuing to read it is possible discover in detail the principles of this secret Japanese. It will be very useful to find out and achieve perfect fitness it will be really very simple.

Lose weight: the Japanese trick to stay fit.

To understand the method in its entirety, one must go as far asOkinawa island. There exists one of the longest-lived populations in the world that teaches everyone, day after day, how it is possible feeling your stomach satisfied but not full during each meal.

The described principle is called Hara Hachi Bu and it consists of eating up to 80% of stomach satiety. This way of eating brings many health benefits such as, precisely, the control of the ideal weight.

In addition to this, industry experts all agree that eating food in this way helps prevent diseases such as cancer or other chronic diseases of aging.

Clearly, every now and then, it’s good and right to indulge in a small caloric whim which at the same time must necessarily be compensated for by reducing the consumption of food during subsequent meals. This way you will avoid possible weight gain.

An advantage that should not be underestimated is absolutely what this method manages to keep glucose levels under control. Indeed foods rich in carbohydrates or large meals often cause unwanted blood sugar spikes that can develop into a fat accumulation or type 2 diabetes.

For this eat foods rich in fiber and limit the amount of food to be ingested promotes a better blood sugar control and promotes general health. In fact, it’s a great way to prevent obesity.

All these features have the result of significantly extend life expectancy. In fact, there is a study done on mice which shows that limiting the intake of daily calories by 20% made their life much longer.

However this effect can also be attributable the reduction of telomere shortening. Telomeres are segments of DNA which are placed at the ends of chromosomes and which have a protective role.

During the years telomeres shorten in a natural way therefore leaving the DNA of the cells with less protection. Their length is even associated with aging and the possibility of developing cancer.

Instead people who live longer instead, like the Japanese, they have i longer telomeres.

All that remains is to try and welcome the benefits of this lifestyle.