For every headache its cure: how to find the most effective remedy

Headache is one of the most common problems ever that can depend on many different factors with variable intensities.

Many, at least once in their life, have had to deal with a terrible headache, capable of making any type of activity impossible. What, however, few know is that such a disorder is not unique, but has different types, all to be analyzed and taken into consideration.

There are very intense and localized headaches, others which, however, can be caused by dental disorders or other more serious problems. In any case, it is important to contact your doctor, especially if you notice any abnormalities.

Know what caused it it is also important to understand how to intervene to make it pass. Many times, in fact, taking a drug is not enough.

Headache, the cure varies according to the type

Tension headache is what it looks like a band on the head that tightens, with possible neck complications. In this case the solution is to take a specific drug. Or rest and do some physical activity. If, on the other hand, it is migraine with pain that takes half of the face in a very intense way and also the stomach is compromised with nausea and vomiting, then it is better to stay in bed, rest, avoid physical activity or other and loud noises or excessive lights.

Different headaches and cures (tantasalute.it)

There are two types of headaches:

The primary, where the headache is the only problem to solve; The secondary where the headache is triggered by another cause. These can be endless from posture problems to tiredness, from teething problems to visual impairment. When the disturbance recurs over time there may be a problem to solve or in any case it may be a headache pathological therefore linked to a specific factor. I’m in Italy 7 million people suffer from headaches without knowing that these are secondary.

Headaches aren’t dangerous but they can also be linked to something else. For this reason, if repeated, they must still be treated with the attending physician and not simply by taking an anti-inflammatory that eliminates the pain only temporarily.

A headache that only radiates around the eye, making it water, may require advanced therapy. So better consult your doctor. If, on the other hand, the pain seems to radiate from the center of the head, then it could be due to sinusitis caused by a virus. Nasal washes are very useful and there are special therapies, if it doesn’t go away it is better to contact your doctor because it could be a bacterium. If, on the other hand, the headache is intense with facial asymmetries and difficulty speaking, then it could be a stroke so better run to the emergency room.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

