The number of newborns admitted to intensive care for the RSV syncytial virus continues to grow in Italy. Experts speak of a real “epidemic” that is affecting the little ones.

Experts are sounding the alarm

The experts of the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin), reports the beraking latest news agency, express “concern”, as well as for the impact of seasonal flu on the little ones, also for the RSV which “is recording a high number of hospitalizations of newborns and children in the first and second year of life“, explains the president of Sin, Luigi Orfeo.

“We are in an epidemic”, warns the expert who makes a recommendation to all parents in view of the Christmas holidays: “Do not kiss children or smoke near them“.

According to Orpheus, the respiratory syncytial virus is having the same trend as the flu virusin the sense that “this year has come earlier than in past years and is certainly manifesting itself in a much more violent manner”.

Peak in January

According to the expert, if “normally the virus has its seasonality between the month of November and the month of March”, this year the peak will probably be “between the end of December and the beginning of January”.

RSV is also proving to be highly contagious. As Orfeo explains, in fact, it is leading to a very high number of infections and hospitalizations also in neonatal intensive care.

The respiratory syncytial virus, Orfeo underlines to the beraking latest news agency, can cause a disease called “bronchiolitis, thus affecting the most peripheral part of the child’s bronchial tree“.

This disease can lead torespiratory failure and also require intensive intervention, therefore hospitalization in neonatal and pediatric intensive care”.

Symptoms: how to recognize the virus

But how to recognize the virus? Orfeo points out that the disease could arise in the case “should appear a dry and irritable cough, insistent“, as well as a difficulty breathing, with an increase frequency as well as noise of the breath

Furthermore, if “the child refuses the food lo and behold”, these “all are signs that the disease is progressingthat the gravity increases and therefore it is necessary to immediately take him to the pediatrician to evaluate the hospitalization “.

