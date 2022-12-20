Home Health for experts it is an epidemic, how to recognize it
Health

for experts it is an epidemic, how to recognize it

by admin
for experts it is an epidemic, how to recognize it

Experts are sounding the alarm: there is a boom in intensive care admissions among newborns due to the RSV syncytial virus. What are the symptoms

Posted on:

FREELANCE JOURNALIST

Freelance journalist since 2014, I mainly deal with geopolitical analysis and foreign policy. I play electric guitar and I love rock and metal.







The number of newborns admitted to intensive care for the RSV syncytial virus continues to grow in Italy. Experts speak of a real “epidemic” that is affecting the little ones.

You may also like

Air fryer, do foods have fewer calories?

Varese, the Olympus gym leaves the Campus and...

Christmas flu, the new virus that “looks like...

Bladder cancer: the registry of metastatic patients is...

Roveretano hit by a stroke, the appeal of...

in the charity gym for 70 people

The other pandemic – Report

“It is very aggressive. Avoid contagion”

Covid, does the virus remain contagious even in...

the strange case of the gyms in via...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy