In Italy, cardiovascular diseases cause 36% of all deaths, exceeding 230,000 deaths per year, of which about 47,000 attributable to high levels of the so-called bad cholesterol, Ldl. Although high cholesterol is recognized as the most easily modifiable cardiovascular risk factor, 8 out of 10 high-risk patients are unable to reduce it to recommended levels. Experts from Italian Cardiology will discuss the role of the new therapies at the conference ‘Lipids in Rome – Old challenges and new opportunities’, organized in Rome by the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco).

In the last 25 years, the therapeutic approach to cardiovascular pathologies has been revolutionized by an explosion of scientific research in molecular biology and clinical studies.

Thanks to these, new ‘intelligent’ drugs have recently been made available for clinical use in addition to monoclonal antibodies. “Hypercholesterolemia must be treated in an incisive and early manner – explains Furio Colivicchi, president of Anmco -. The most recent evidence indicates that a timely start of treatment with monoclonal antibodies which counteract the activity of the Pcsk9 protein and a prolonged reduction in the levels of LDL cholesterol levels allow for more protection against future cardiovascular events.” Bempedoic acid, on the other hand, is the first oral ACL enzyme inhibitor, to be taken once a day, which can be combined with other treatments to further reduce LDL cholesterol levels. It represents an effective tool in the arsenal, especially for patients at higher risk”. Finally, inclisiran is a small interfering RNA that reduces the levels of a protein called Pcsk9 by increasing the liver’s ability to absorb LDL cholesterol and reducing the one present in the blood.”These therapies – concludes Colivicchi – characterized by ease of use, will help patients who are not adherent to the treatments often precisely because of the side effects, or who in any case fail to reach the optimal cholesterol targets”.