Jab at Enrico Mentana’s no-vax after the latest news about the arrival, by 2030, of mRna vaccines against cancer, heart attacks and other rare diseases. “And therefore – begins the director of Tg La 7 in a post on Instagram – in addition to having allowed us to face the Covid pandemic, messenger RNA vaccines open the way to other vaccines that will be able to protect us from tumors and other diseases. For the no vax the rosiest of defeats: they will be saved by the very preparation they fought and by the companies that produced it “. “They wished death to those who got vaccinated, I wish them a long life too, in small doses,” concludes Mentana.

