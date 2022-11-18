For more than 90% of oncologists, social media is a useful tool in the fight against cancer and in professional training. On the other hand, however, 41% believe it is difficult to discriminate true information from fake news and for 30% social networks are a source of stress, to the point that a third have reduced their use during the pandemic. This is what emerges from a survey of 1076 European oncologists published in “ESMO Open”, which examined their point of view on social networks and how they used them during the Covid pandemic. If clinicians possess the tools to extricate themselves from the mass of news produced by the web, the risks are greater for cancer patients, who are often fragile. The decrease in trust in science often leads these citizens to rely on so-called alternative therapies, devoid of scientific validity. As evidenced by two studies, published in “JAMA Oncology” and in the “Journal of the National Cancer Institute”, patients who resort to “complementary medicine” are more likely to refuse surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy and have more than double the probability of dying compared to people treated with traditional therapies. The first edition of the course for oncologists and journalists, organized by COMU (Collegio Oncologi Universitari), which opens today in Palermo, with the intervention of the mayor of the Sicilian capital, Roberto Lagalla.

“Too much distorted information and fake news published on non-authoritative websites and magazines spread through the thoughtless use of social media – explains Antonio Russo, COMU President and Full Professor of Medical Oncology, DICHIRONS – University of Palermo -. In the current era of fake news and distrust of institutions, efforts must be redoubled to accurately communicate the advances of scientific research in the fight against cancer to the lay public and patients and to ensure that real knowledge is separated from false material. This is why we promote the first COMU course for medical-scientific journalists and oncologists. The two worlds must get to know each other’s needs in order to respond to citizens’ requests for good information. We want to offer clinicians the tools to communicate with journalists and sign an alliance with the world of the media”.

A survey conducted on 1,330 people, published in the “European Journal of Cancer” and edited by University College London and the University of Leeds, showed that 43% are convinced that it is stress that triggers cancer, 42% food additives, while 19% blame microwave ovens and 15% blame drinking from plastic bottles. More than a third consider electromagnetic frequencies (35%) and GMO food (34%) as risk factors. Furthermore, the pandemic emergency has fueled the wave of irrationality, given that, as emerges from the Censis Report on the country’s social situation, for 5.9% of Italians (about 3 million) Covid does not exist, for 10 9% the vaccine is useless and ineffective, for 31.4% it is an experimental drug and the people who get vaccinated are guinea pigs and for 12.7% science produces more harm than good.

“Social networks shouldn’t be demonized, because they can become important weapons in the fight against cancer – says Prof. Russo -. The aggregative potential of these tools makes it possible to expand the network of users (not only doctors, but also patients and citizens) to the point of involving them directly in the activities of scientific societies, thus promoting their viral diffusion. Not only. Social networks also make it possible to create awareness campaigns and to promote healthy lifestyles, reaching specific segments of the population, but they are still little used in this sense”.

In the survey published on “ESMO Open”, oncologists consider Twitter the most effective social network for scientific information, updates and training, LinkedIn for interacting with colleagues and Facebook and Instagram for communicating with cancer patients.

“The latter use social networks to be part of a community, to feel less alone and to seek information – concludes Prof. Russo -. Some studies have shown that those who interact on social media are more likely to participate in clinical trials and screenings. The potential of these tools in oncology is truly remarkable and the task of the experts is also to be the protagonists of this revolution, trying to understand better and better how to use social networks”.