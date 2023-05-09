Home » “For one less communist…”, the new statement by the mayor of Grossetto filming himself in the gym
“God, give me strength. For one less communist…”. The center-right mayor of Grosseto, Anton Francesco Vivarelli Colonna, is no stranger to objectionable (and offensive) outputs. A few days ago he had himself filmed in the gym, at the chest press machine, while he struggles and closes the ends of the chest press and exclaims, by way of a threat: “For one less communist”. Last March Vivarelli Colonna had offended the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schleindepicted in a collage with some horses and the inscription “for two euros spent to vote in the Pd primaries what did you want, Belen?”.

Video Instagram

