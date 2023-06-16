for one study is caused by a bacterium, the interview

Professional journalist since 2001, he has experience in radio and TV (Mediaset, Rai, RTL 102.5, R101), newspapers and periodicals. He writes on foreign affairs, current affairs and health for La Ragione, The Italian Times, Donna Moderna, and deals with geopolitics for Atlantis. He leads the annual International Festival of European Geopolitics.

At the moment it is a matter of hope, an encouraging fact that leads us to think that in the not too distant future endometriosis may find new and more effective therapies. It is the result of one studio Japanese, which indicated a link between the presence of a specific bacterium and the pathology, which presents with menstrual cycles very painful in women who are affected. It’s about one in 10 of childbearing ageespecially in the age group between 25 and 35 years old. The interview granted to Virgil News and roberto marci, full professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Ferrara and president of the Italian Society of Human Reproduction (SIRU).

What the study says

According to researchers at the University of Nagoya coordinated by professor Yutaka Kondo, who collaborated with colleagues from the National Cancer Centerone of the possible causes of endometriosis would be the Fusobacterium.

Its presence would emerge from the sample of 155 donne affected by endometriosis: it has been found in 64% of the subjects.

The interview with the gynecologist Roberto Marci

“This is certainly an interesting study, which bodes well, though caution and prudence are requiredboth in interpreting the results and in communicating them”, comments Roberto Marci, full professor of Gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Ferrara and president of the Italian Society of Human Reproduction (SIRU), speaking to the microphones of Virgil News.

Professor Marci, until now endometriosis has been considered a multifactorial pathology. Had the role of bacteria been investigated among the factors?

“Yes exactly. It is not a novelty in itself to have identified a link between a bacterium and the syndrome. The real positive news is that, after discovering the positivity to the bacterium in a sample of women, the laboratory analysis was continued with mice. The administration of an antibiotic then allowed to obtain a positive response on the animals”, explains the gynecologist.



Does this mean that, if further studies confirm the results, could we think of a new antibiotic-based therapy against endometriosis in the future?

“It is necessary, as mentioned, the utmost caution. Like other studies conducted so far, further insights will be needed, especially on a greater number of cases analysed. It should also be mentioned that the fact that the antibiotic treatment proved effective on the mice is certainly a factor encouraging, but it will be necessary to verify that this also happens in women with endometriosis. At the same time, the study is interesting and the fact that it was published in serious scientific journals such as Science Transational Medicine e Natureconfirms its value”.

Professor Kondo said that “tests will soon be performed on women with endometriosis to verify the same positive response following antibiotic treatment” and that “a new approach to diagnosing the disease could in the future detect the presence of the responsible bacterium already with a simple tampon”. How long could it take?

“It is very difficult to predict. There had been some intuitions in this direction, now an important confirmation has arrived, but it is too early to be able to say when an antibiotic treatment can possibly be hypothesized for endometriosis. To date we could hypothesize that this could serve to help stop the spread of the bacterium”, Marci clarifies.

But what kind of bacteria is it? It’s spread?

“Yes, the bacterium is known. It already exists, for example, in the intestine and oral cavitybut normally it doesn’t create any particular problems”, confirms the SIRU expert.



What treatments are currently available for women suffering from endometriosis?

“Today we can rely mainly on two types of medical treatment: that with the birth control pillwhich offers good feedback, and that surgical. The choice depends on an evaluation that must be carried out on a case-by-case basis, depending on the symptoms with which the endometriotic syndrome presents, but also on the extent of the pathology”.

And again: “In any case, with the two options it is possible to manage the pathology quite well. Now we hope that the new study and subsequent insights can add new possibilities for treatment”, concludes the expert”.



