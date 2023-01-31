Listen to the audio version of the article

Covid has left its mark among Italians who, unlike politicians and the government, have understood how much health matters and therefore how important it is to invest more after the tsunami of the pandemic. So much so that more than one in two Italians today puts healthcare ahead of work and energy among the priorities that the government should follow. Not only that: one Italian out of three believes that Article 32 of the Constitution, which establishes health as a fundamental right of the individual, is not fully respected today and eight out of ten believe that the State should invest more in public pharmaceutical assistance.

Health snubbed by politicians and the media, priority for Italians

Probing the moods of Italians is a survey conducted by Ipsos and presented in Rome during the fifth edition of the “Inventing for Life Health Summit”, this year dedicated to the theme “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by MSD Italy to explore the key topics of health policies in Italy. As mentioned, the recognition of the strategic value of health seems to have dropped in importance on the country’s political agenda, as well as the media coverage dedicated to health issues, which has gone from 80% in the first months of 2020 (Agcom data) to an absolutely residual share in our day. But for Italians this is not the case, at least on the basis of this survey, with 55% asking to invest in health care more than in work (48%) or expensive bills (47%). The ecological transition (priority for 18%), education (12%) and digitization (4%) is far away. The previous year – before the outbreak of the energy emergency – the situation of priorities was reversed, i.e. first Work (59%) followed by Health–Health (52 percent)

Critical issues and priority interventions to relaunch Healthcare

If in 2021 one of the three priorities was home care (preferable due to the health emergency due to Covid), today hospital care is more important. On the other hand, prevention and first aid remain at the top of the list of priorities. Among the main critical issues reported by the Italians are the waiting times to access the diagnostic tests necessary to receive a first visit and a follow-up visit. There are no particular variations regarding the screenings considered a priority by the Italians: the oncology area remains the most urgent, especially in the North West and among women. About two out of five Italians also believe that Italy spends less on public health than the rest of Europe, despite the fact that for 76% it should be a strategic priority for the country, especially for women and the over 35s. 16% of the population recognizes a very positive evaluation of the national health system, and only 24% of the health system of the region to which they belong. Data down compared to 2021. Half of the population, especially in the North, finally agrees on the need to strengthen the public health system and 29% expect the new government to intervene in favor of public health rather than private health. However, there is a good part of the population (29%) who fear there will be no change.

We need an ecosystem conducive to innovation

In the face of these survey numbers, there was no shortage of issues on the table: what are the priorities and expectations of Italian citizens with regard to healthcare and health in general? Are research and innovation really perceived as a strategic driving force for the economic, industrial and social development of our country? What role can public-private partnerships play in this regard? And, above all, does it still make sense to talk about spending or, more correctly, about investing in healthcare? “Only one virus – he began Nicoletta Luppi, president and CEO of Msd Italia – was able to bring world economies to their knees; if today we are experiencing a phase of new normality it is also thanks to the extraordinary commitment of the Research and Development of pharmaceutical companies – together with virtuous public-private partnerships which should be maintained and consolidated for an increasingly resilient, inclusive and sustainable health governance. A commitment that requires an institutional, regulatory and economic ecosystem that finally looks favorably on Innovation, as a factor generating value, as an investment for the country rather than a mere current expense”. The focus is on the payback measures which have so far made the pharmaceutical industries pay over 7 billion for breaking the spending ceilings.