For people with diabetes, a healthy diet is not enough if there are also ultra-processed foods on the table

The very first rule, for people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, is about food. Attention to the calories ingested, as well as to the nutrients contained in the various foods, becomes an integral part of the life of a diabetic. But it may not be enough: an important role in determining the state of health of people with this pathology could in fact also be played by the degree of processing of the foods that end up on the plate.

These products are described as “ultra-processed” and have been associated with adverse health impacts in the general population, as documented in numerous population-based studies. A research conducted by the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (IS), published in the scientific journal American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, therefore dealt with understanding whether the consumption of ultra-processed foods could also represent a risk factor for particularly vulnerable people such as those with type 2 diabetes. The research results indicate that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with a substantial increase in the risk of mortality, both from cardiovascular disease and from all other causes.

And this regardless of the nutritional quality of the diet, measured in this case as adherence to the Mediterranean diet. Ultra-processed foods are products that have undergone often intense transformation processes, made, in part or entirely, with substances that are not usually used in the kitchen (e.g. hydrolysed proteins, maltodextrins, hydrogenated fats) and which generally contain various additives, such as colourings, preservatives, antioxidants, anti-caking agents, flavor enhancers and sweeteners, whose main purpose is not to improve the nutritional properties of foods but rather to enhance their flavour, appearance and prolong their shelf life. Packaged snacks, carbonated and sugary drinks, ready-to-eat meals and fast-food items come to mind.

But this scenario does not represent all of reality: the level of processing of a food is a characteristic that can also be found in foods that are “unsuspected”, such as fruit yoghurt, breakfast cereals, crackers and most of the vegetable substitutes some meat. The Italian research, conducted as part of the Moli-sani Epidemiological Project, examined 1,066 participants who at the time of entry into the study were suffering from type 2 diabetes. “Examining the evolution of their health over the course of 12 years – says Marialaura Bonaccio, epidemiologist of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli and first author of the study – it was possible to highlight that a diet rich in ultra-processed foods exposed people with diabetes to a reduced survival.

Those who reported a higher consumption of ultra-processed foods had a 60% higher risk of all-cause mortality, compared with patients who consumed these products in smaller quantities. The risk of mortality from cardiovascular diseases, which are already frequent in the population with diabetes, increased more than double”.

“One of the most interesting results of this study – says Licia Iacoviello, Director of the Department and full professor of Hygiene at the University of Insubria of Varese and Como – is that the increased risk associated with ultra-processed foods is observed even if one is scrupulously careful about what one eats. For example, a person with diabetes generally chooses healthy foods typical of the Mediterranean diet. But if many processed foods are also present in its diet, the benefits are canceled out, with a clear increase in health risk”.

“These results – comments Giovanni de Gaetano, President of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli – could have important implications for future guidelines aimed at the management of type 2 diabetes. In addition to the traditional adoption of a diet based on well-known nutritional requirements, the recommendations food processors will also have to suggest limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods as much as possible.In this perspective, and not only for people with diabetes, we believe that the labels and indications on the foods we buy should also contain information on the degree of processing at which they were subjected to.” The Moli-sani study Started in March 2005, it involved around 25,000 citizens residing in Molise, to learn about the environmental and genetic factors at the basis of cardiovascular diseases and tumours.

