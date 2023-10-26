For social issues, Intesa Sanpaolo chooses Brescia as its organizational headquarters

Intesa Sanpaolo will allocate the so-called extra profits tax, an amount equal to 1,991 million euros, to strengthen its assets but does not fail to its tradition of “restitution” and implements “the main social program promoted in the country by a private entity », a 1.5 billion euro project over 5 years dedicated to initiatives to address social needs, combat inequalities and promote financial, social, educational and cultural inclusion.

Like Unicredit too Understanding has decided to avail itself of the option provided by the Government, i.e choose not to pay the tax but allocate an amount equal to two and a half times its value (this is what the law provides after the changes made to the much discussed August decree law) to strengthen one’s assets.

Brescia social capital

For the group led by Carlo Messina it means over 2 billion euros because the subsidiaries Fideuram, Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking and Isybank will hold the same line, with the consequent allocation of 2,069 million euros to the non-distributable reserve. In fact, the institute calculated amounts to 797 million for the parent company and approximately 828 million euros for the entire group. Furthermore, Intesa Sanpaolo is, as its CEO recalls, «one of the most solid banks at a European level: it is the strength of our balance sheet, combined with the sensitivity of the bank and its people towards the communities in which it operates, that allows the realization of the main social program promoted in the country by a private entity”.

«Our attention, our sensitivity towards the community are not born today» says Messina, who recalls that between 2018 and 2022 the support program has reached a size of one billion euros. Messina then announced that Brescia is the city chosen «as the headquarters of our new organizational unit» called Intesa Sanpaolo for social issues.

Appointment in BresciaDue

The «No one excluded» event in BresciaDue – Photo Marco Ortogni Neg © www.giornaledibrescia.it

A novelty, the latter, which was exposed and discussed this morning in the meeting «No one excluded. Growing together in a more equal country. Intesa Sanpaolo’s commitment.” This is the appointment that the banking group organized in BresciaDue to outline an in-depth picture of the phenomenon of inequalities in Italy in relation to the program to combat poverty implemented by the group itself.

The event has reached its third edition and expects 4 moments of in-depth analysis on as many themes fundamental for the development of the country with the participation and involvement of representatives of institutions and the third sector, academics, entrepreneurs and experts.

Among the topics addressed: fight against poverty and inequalities; equality of opportunities between training, work and educational inclusion; building a sustainable demographic future; support for the third sector. As mentioned, four thematic round tables were held, with partners and guests fueling the debate on topics related to projects conducted by the bank. Then the interventions of Carlo Messina; of the president of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro and of the president emeritus of Intesa Sanpaolo, Giovanni Bazoli.

To view this item correctly Click here

Messina: «Growth possible in Italy»

A strong country, which has the potential for significant growth, also to support the public debt, which is still high. Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, said this during the meeting «No one excluded. Growing together in a more equal country.” «We live in a very strong country. I am often disoriented by the way in which we ourselves talk about Italy, a country that has indisputable elements of strength, an extremely strong, diversified business world with very significant potential. It has a world of families and savings that has no equal in Europe – said Carlo Messina -. It certainly has a significant public debt dimension, but the wealth of our country is so high that public debt also certainly has sustainability conditions to the extent that our country will be able to activate important growth processes and will be able to achieve what is envisaged by the Pnrr” continued the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, concluding that “I see the possibility that our country will grow in significant conditions absolutely within the potential of our country.”

«I would urge you not to trivialize when talking about entities that are institutions: we are not just a bank, but we are an institution of our country, among the most important that Italy has and of which we must be proud”, for what the institute does for the country, added Messina. «We are the second largest subscriber of public securities after the ECB: the size of our support for public debt is incomparable” said Messina, underlining that “what the bank does, particularly against inequality and for social issues, must be looked at with very significant attention by everyone in this country”. The bank, he said, must be considered as the main institution that «today in Italy deals with fight against inequalities and in favor of society”.

Castelletti: «Great opportunity for Brescia»

«The news that Intesa Sanpaolo will implement the main social program promoted in Italy by a private entity in Brescia is truly important and will have a great impact on our city, helping to transform it into the Italian Social Capital». These are the words contained in the note released late this morning by the mayor of Brescia Laura Castelletti, who was unable to attend the conference this morning because she is at the Anci national assembly in Genoa.

«I would like, however, to underline that this operation, grafted into a fertile fabric such as that of Brescia, with a profound tradition in the social sphere, will not only bring funds and tools for initiatives aimed at responding to needs, combating inequalities and promoting financial, social, educational and cultural inclusion – writes Castelletti – but will be able to promote a virtuous circle, attracting intelligence and skills here, activating experiments and good practices that will be able to change the social fabric of our city for the better, giving new, interesting opportunities to those who live there.”

For the mayor this is “a great opportunity”, for which she thanks the CEO of Intesa Carlo Messina and the president emeritus Giovanni Bazoli, “who believed in Brescia and its potential”. «The Municipality – he concludes – is ready to collaborate actively to build together an increasingly just and supportive city».

Gros-Pietro: «All are called to equitable and inclusive development»

“One equitable and inclusive development it is a challenge that can no longer be postponed. And all of us, each in our own sphere, are called to play our part »said the president of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, concluding his speech at the «No one excluded» event. «The solutions» to the problems of social inequality, poverty, different opportunities «require synergistic and coordinated actions, between public and private, between profit and non-profit» added Gros-Pietro.

«Our bank – the president of Intesa Sanpaolo recalled – has a long-term vocation aimed at generating a positive social impact. It is an expression of our group’s shareholder structure and is an integral part of our business plans.” “Like any solid and healthy company, we want to produce wealth, but also go beyond: we want to build well-being and inclusion ‘while’ wealth is produced, and not just through the distribution of the wealth created.”

Gros-Pietro invited us not to forget “the situations of difficulty and suffering that credit cannot reach” by meeting “those who lack the qualifications to obtain credit” and giving space to “aid” when “there is no it is precisely the possibility of granting credit.”

To view this item correctly Click here

Share this: Facebook

X

