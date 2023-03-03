Aachen – The 26th Healthy Nutrition Day is dedicated to the current topic of “Sustainable Nutrition”. In recent years, environmental and sustainability aspects of nutrition have increasingly become the focus of public awareness. Organic farming, animal welfare and carbon footprint are just some of the aspects related to sustainability. Fair trade, working and production conditions, but also food waste are other components. However, the diversity and thus also the complexity of the topics make it increasingly difficult for consumers to decide what exactly constitutes sustainable nutrition and how they can adapt their eating and consumption behavior accordingly. Nutrition professionals are faced with the task of accompanying their patients during this process. The day would like to support you and give you the necessary knowledge.

For the first time, we are also offering dietitians copy templates for their patients, which are intended to relieve them in their day-to-day counseling work. The topics are:

Avoiding food waste

Ingredients for a climate-friendly kitchen

Sustainable grocery shopping: an overview of the seal of quality

Initiated and organized by the Association for Nutrition and Dietetics (VFED) from Aachen, on March 7, 2023 – the 26th day of healthy nutrition – there will be campaigns by dietitians, nutritionists, doctors and pharmacists nationwide as well as in Belgium, Austria and Switzerland. Lectures, seminars, cooking courses and tastings are offered. The campaigns take place in hospitals and clinics, health food stores and rehabilitation facilities, pharmacies, educational institutions and libraries. Visitors to all events have the opportunity to ask questions, nutritionists will provide answers.

“With this day of action, we have been drawing attention to the importance of proper nutrition since 1998,” says Hedwig Hugot, Managing Director of the VFED.

Thousands of people attend the events each year, and even more read articles and hear media reports!

History of the Association for Nutrition and Dietetics eV

In 1992, dietitians, ecotrophologists and physicians founded the “Association for the Promotion of Healthy Nutrition and Dietetics (VFED) eV”. It is a professional association for all those working and interested in nutrition and dietetics. In 2000, the general meeting changed the name to “Association for Nutrition and Dietetics (VFED) eV”. The association now has more than 3,300 members. This makes it the largest, non-state-sponsored specialist nutrition and dietetics organization in Germany. The VFED is a registered non-profit association that is financed by membership fees and donations. The office of the VFED is in Aachen and is managed by Hedwig Hugot. According to the mission statement: “VFED – committed to people and nutrition”, the association is particularly committed to the Recognition of nutritionists as providers of remedies. Its members include nutritionists such as dietitians, nutritionists and ecotrophologists, but also diabetes consultants, cooks trained in diet, pharmacists, doctors and clubs and associations. The members carry out around four million diet and nutrition consultations every year.

The VFED offers a wide range of professional training, support for its members in professional practice and information for consumers. He organizes the Aachen dietetics training and publishes the specialist journal “VFEDaktuell”. The association maintains regional groups nationwide, which are headed by dedicated members.

Every year on March 7th, the VFED organizes the “Day of Healthy Eating” nationwide to inspire the population for balanced, healthy eating. In addition, the VFED is one of the few organizations allowed to certify nutrition professionals. Since the term “nutritionist” is not protected in Germany, the “Qualified Diet and Nutritionist VFED” certificate offers good orientation for consumers and serves to ensure quality in nutritional advice.

