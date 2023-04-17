For the convictions of Calciopoli we are out of time, the Moggi flash drive can damage this Juve | First page

You can rewrite history, not change its effects. Calciopoli was the biggest scandal in Italian football at club level and the elements involved (from referees to managers, excluding players), but anyone who has escaped judgment cannot be sentenced seventeen years late.

The interceptions of the now famous Luciano Moggi flash drive, the content of which was revealed by Calciomercato.com two days in advance of the Report broadcast this evening, they reiterated, once again, that the practice of calling referees and designators was widespread, to the point of representing a real system. The managers of Juventus, therefore, were not the only ones to call and to be called, those of Inter (prescribed) and Milan (condemned without affliction) were also involved, but this too was known.

Again, Moggi, through the recordings, makes us understand that the serious evidence against other clubs was neglected and those concerning Juve were emphasized. In particular, Meani’s role was a direct report to Galliani, then plenipotentiary of Milan and president of the League.

But there are two questions we need to ask ourselves. The first: why does all this emerge so late? The second: isn’t it harmful for Juve, which will soon be called to the judgment of the sports judiciary for administrative crimes, to combine this hype with the upcoming sentences?

It will be said that Moggi is no longer a black and white manager for years. And that Andrea Agnelli, to whom Moggi publicly gave the flash drive a few months ago, has also resigned as president. All true, but the risk of damaging the club, rather than influencing the judges, is very high.

