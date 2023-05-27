For the first time laparoscopy and endoscopy in Sierra Leone – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONASTIER DI TREVISO, MAY 27 – For the first time a laparoscopic operation and an endoscopic resection of the prostate were performed in Sierra Leone, thanks to a team of doctors from Around Us Onlus, who left from Monastier (Treviso ) in the African country last February.



The medical team was made up of surgeons Massimo Dal Bianco, from Venice, and Annibale D’Annibale, from Treviso, with the support of the instrumentalist Martine Mazzon and the anesthetist Vincenzo Catena, all doctors of the “Giovanni XXIII” hospital in the Treviso city. After a two and a half year break due to the pandemic, the medical mission was concentrated at the “John Paul II” health center in Lokomasama, managed by the Sardinian missionary Don Ignazio Poddighe and supported by the non-profit organization “Gli Occhi della Speranza” of Arezzo.



The surgery was possible thanks to the laparoscopic video tower donated in winter by “John XXIII” and sent via container. Another medical mission, with the surgeons Luciano Griggio and Claudio Milani together with the anesthetist Silvia Bertoldo and the instrumentalist Filippo De Marchi, took place between the end of April and the beginning of May. During the two medical missions, the surgeons performed nearly a hundred free surgeries for patients.



“While operations of this type are now routine in our countries – comments Dal Bianco – in African countries they still represent an absolute novelty that in some cases can save lives. The goal has been achieved, since both the laparoscopic and the endoscopic parts are have also been successfully implemented in Sierra Leone”. (HANDLE).

