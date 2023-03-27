From ultrasound to hologram thanks to Artificial Intelligence which for the first time has made it possible to observe the development of an embryo in 3D. A ‘gift’ that goes far beyond the smiles of future parents because it allows medicine to monitor the growth process of the embryo during pregnancy and understand what happens. The research, published in the journal Human Reproductionwas conducted at the Erasmus Medical Center of the University of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, by the team of the gynecologist Angel Rousian.