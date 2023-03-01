Councilor Donini: “The quality of the regional health service also depends on the quality of the structures where health care is provided. The commitment to guarantee public health in the best possible way continues”

February 23, 2023 – Restructuring and adaptation of Hospital emergency rooms; realization of new specialist laboratories e rehabilitation departments; strengthening of the regional gamete bank. And, again, interventions to guarantee theenergy efficiency and the environmental sustainability.

Beyond 46 million euros (46 million and 300 thousand) for new investments in healthcare construction, redevelopment and modernization of structures and services throughout Emilia-Romagna, thanks to a vast program of interventions defined by the Regionwhich in recent days has been given the go-ahead by the Giunta.

Due the channels of intervention, for 17 projects overall: healthcare buildingfor which they are intended 17 million for 7 surgeries, e environmental sustainability and energy efficiencycon 29.3 million for 10 interventions.

Projects funded by Ministry of Health with the resources of the ‘Fund for the relaunch of investments in the central administrations of the State and the development of the country’ and identified by the Region on the basis of the recognition of the needs of the local health authorities, within the Investment plans 2022-2024.

Objectives, methods of implementation of the projects and distribution of funds were illustrated this morning in Press conference in the Region by the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini.

“We continue to strengthen and redevelop the healthcare facilities in Emilia-Romagna, looking more and more at environmental and energy sustainability: a need that healthcare construction is also called upon to respond to. At the same time, our commitment continues for the construction of the new hospitals in Piacenza, Carpi and Cesena – underlined Donini -. These interventions combine the improvement of patient care and services with a renewed commitment to energy efficiency, which is more necessary than ever in this historical moment. The Region – added the commissioner – continues in its commitment to guarantee public health in the best possible way”.

Where the projects will be implemented

A Parma a total of almost 9 million and 990 thousand euros are allocated; to Reggio Emilia 8.5 million; a Modena 5 million and 550 thousand euros; to Bologna 11 million and 950 thousand euros; to Imola 3 million euros; to Ferrara 1 million and 814 thousand euros; in Romagna (Ravenna, Forlì and Faenza) 5 million and 500 thousand euros.

It should be remembered the decision already taken to proceed with the construction of two new hospitals, a Piacenza e Cesena.

Healthcare construction: the seven funded projects

The health building projects that will be financed concern in particular 7 surgeries.

In the hospital of Borgo Val di Taro (Pr) seismic upgrading works will be carried out on building 3, per 6.489.897 euro intended forParma Ausl.

In the hospital of Sassuolo (Mo), which belongs to theAusl of Modenawork will be carried out to modernize the Emergency Department, for 1.2 million euros.

Quattro planned investments a Bologna. Two head toAusl of the capital of Emilia and concern respectively the construction of a Open space for green and white codes pressor the Maggiore hospital and starting a rehabilitation day service e you neuroscience laboratories (1st excerpt), inside Pavilion A of theBellaria hospital.

The assigned resources amount respectively to 1.35 million of euros ea 2 million and 50 thousand euro.

The intervention at the Bellaria hospital is related to a first excerptwill be able to count on a further 500 thousand euros of corporate funds, thus bringing the total of the intervention to 2 million and 550 thousand.

The other two projects in Bologna concern the strengthening of the regional gamete bank in pavilion 29 of the Irccs S.Orsola Polyclinicthanks to a grant from 700 thousand euros, and the re-functionalization of the single-block building’s roof plane at theRizzoli Orthopedic Instituteper 2.2 million.

Finally, in the hospital of Imola (Bo), a will be made new morguewith an expense of 3 million euros.

Energy saving and sustainability: the 10 interventions

I am 10 projects of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability expected.

Inside the H building of the hospital Confidence (Pr) three refrigeration units will be replaced, with a cost of 700 thousand euros intended forParma Ausl.

All’Major Hospital of Parmathanks to the funding of 2.8 million eurosall the external doors and windows of the Rasori and Maternity pavilions will be replaced.

A Reggio Emilia there are two interventions planned for theArcispedale S. Maria Nuova: the energy upgrading of historic buildings A, B and C (1.5 million) and the installation of a new trigeneration plant (7 million). In total they are 8.5 million euros intended to the Ausl.

In the Modena area, new trigeneration systems will be installed in the hospital of Looking at her and in House of the Community of Castelfranco Emilia. The total investment for the Ausl is 4.35 million euros.

A Bolognain outdoor areas of the Sant’Orsola Polyclinicwith funding from 2.15 million ecological islands and innovative systems for the rubbish collection.

Still in Bologna, at theRizzoli Orthopedic Instituteworks aimed at saving energy costs will be carried out of 3.5 million euros.

A Ferrara several energy efficiency projects are in the pipeline in some health facilities in theAusl extended, for a total of 1 million and 50 thousand eurosin addition to a similar intervention by 764.327 euro on building 12 of theformer S.Anna hospital.

Finally, at the hospitals of Ravenna, Forlì and Faenza dellAusl Romagna works will start modernization of trigeneration plants, with a total funding of 5.5 million euros.

