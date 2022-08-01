Not just a sports polo, but much more. A park, a place that welcomes families with children, an ideal place to walk and to connect two areas of the city with a high population density, Villachiaviche and Sant’Egidio. This is the future multifunctional center of Villachiaviche which, included in the “Cesena Sport City” path, will soon be affected by an ambitious structural extension and redevelopment project financed by 2.5 million euros deriving from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan , to which must be added approximately 200 thousand euros of “Italia City Branding”, relating to the design, and 1.1 million euros made available by the municipal administration, for a total of 3.8 million euros.

“We are able to bring home this result because we have been far-sighted – explains the mayor Enzo Lattuca – Knowing that the times of the PNRR would be very tight, we decided to get ahead with the work and start with the design. So when the time came for the Pnrr call we already had the project in hand and we do not have to do the races or miracles to stay on schedule. In July we won the tender for the Villachiaviche sports center and by the spring of 2023 we will be able to already entrust the work to the company which will have three years to carry them out. If we had not already had the project in hand, it would not have been possible to entrust the construction of the work by spring and thus the contributions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan would have vanished. It was essential to have ahead of schedule. Now we find ourselves with a job that satisfies us and that has the money to do it “.

The area – which now with its sports fields hosts three sports clubs: Rumagna Calcio, Elephas Cesena Baseball and Automodellismo – will be equipped with a park planted with woods (about one hectare), with about 350 tall native plants and 2 thousand square meters of flowery meadow. The design responds to the sustainable objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda, in particular those relating to increasing biodiversity and improving air quality, also through the presence of pollinating insects. Within the area, where a football field, a baseball field and the model car track currently coexist, sports facilities and playground areas for children are planned, always designed with natural grass dunes, in order to create a direct relationship between man and nature.

In the center of the area, instead (behind the current grandstand), a building will be built in line with the football field, in order to serve all the external fields synergistically. The new service center in the project will host multifunctional spaces (multipurpose field 25×15 m for 5-a-side football, volleyball, mini-basketball; gym; bar with internal and external functioning), 4 changing rooms for athletes and 2 for instructors. Inside the building there will also be a hall, the administrative offices, with internal and external reception. On the first floor, above the body of the changing rooms, there will be a gym, visible from the entrance hall, also accessible from the playing field. An outdoor 7-a-side football pitch and an outdoor multi-purpose field for basketball and volleyball will also be built. To the east, the existing 11-a-side football pitch, model car track and baseball field will be preserved. There is also a bike stop for bicycles and two small pools of water for the summer.

“Now we miss to make agreements with the sports clubs to better define the details of the new structures – continues the councilor for sport, as well as deputy mayor, Christian Castorri – Then we will move on to the construction phase. It will become the first new generation sports center. multifunctional sports center that will also act as a meeting place where parents take their children to play sports but can leave them there even half an hour before or after training because there will always be someone who will welcome them safely in a comfortable and functional environment where, perhaps, it will also be possible to do homework “.

The arrival of the 2.5 million euros to support the redevelopment of the Villachiaviche sports center follows the funding of 4 million euros allocated by the Ministry to the sports center of Athletics at the Hippodrome which will become one of the most at the forefront of the country and a reference point for the Triathlon which will host the training activities of the teams at national level here.